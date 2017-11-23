600 more jobs: LNP's late splash for votes in Wide Bay

The LNP has promised 600 new jobs for the Wide Bay during a last minute regional blitz, touting infrastructure upgrades as answers to youth unemployment rates.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls spruiked the plan today in Hervey Bay, meeting with voters at Enzo's on the Beach.

"In the Wide Bay our infrastructure plan will help deliver 600 more jobs by investing in the roads and the bridges and the dams we need," he said.

"Youth unemployment here in Wide Bay is above 26 per cent… that's one in four young people who can't get a job because of a do-nothing Labor government, wracked by internal division and wracked by chaos and confusion," he said.

Mr Nicholls also took time to make a coffee to make a point about power prices crippling businesses.

But Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen seemed more focused on tourism jobs, saying growing the cruise ship industry was one way that the region could address the youth unemployment problem.

"We've just got a few cruise ships coming in now going down to Kingfisher Bay and Fraser Island but if we can pull them up out here… they're about half a million dollars coming in," he said.

"If we can help build the infrastructure here to bring them in here… Hervey Bay is a tourist town and we rely on tourism greatly so it's jobs like that.

"The other ones that we've got to make sure is the nursing jobs that we have here and we've just had two new nursing homes built… there's ab out 100 to 150 jobs in each one of them.

"It's to give people tax breaks and things like that to make sure they can provide the services once they're in there."

Mr Sorensen said he wasn't worried about losing the seat.

"I think I'm tracking pretty good, the comments that I get at the polling booth," he said.

"I've been spending all day at the polling booth."