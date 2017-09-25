31°
$600 worth of tools stolen from Greyhound bus

Amy Formosa
by

IT was an expensive night for a bus driver after $600 worth of tools were stolen from a Greyhound bus. 

Police confirmed the tools were taken from the luggage bay area of the bus through the drivers side of the vehicle. 

A tool box was stolen containing several tools including electrical equipment. 

The break-in happened between 7.30pm Saturday and 7am Sunday. 

The bus was parked on Freshwater St in Torquay. 

Anyone with information that may help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

