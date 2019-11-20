$60M FACTORY: Project manager picked, jobs roll-out begins

Rheinmetall office in Adelaide st, Maryborough -Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Rheinmetall director Jackson Nioa, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and project mgr. Jeff Crabtree outside the office. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE next phase in making Maryborough's $60million munitions factory a reality is underway with the hiring of a project manager and official opening of the administration headquarters in Adelaide St.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack attended a formal event marking both milestones last Friday at the historic bank building Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions now calls home.

But it's what's happening next that is most exciting for the people of Maryborough and wider Fraser Coast.

The search will soon be on for workers with solid backgrounds in machinery, process lines, heat treatment, plant layout and working will steel to fill senior roles.

Newly appointed Project Manager Jeff Crabtree, a highly experienced engineer and local who was formerly with mining tech giant CQMS, told the Chronicle it was a privilege to be overseeing the birth of an industry in a region with a manufacturing skillset to match.

"There are many people here who have the skills we are looking for and in recent years have had to work in other industries because the work hasn't be here, Mr Crabtree said

"We're looking forward to giving them an opportunity to return to their natural environment".

Meanwhile, two more roles - a senior administration position and human resources chief to oversee the hiring blitz - are expected to be filled by the end of the year.

Rheinmetall Nioa director Jackson Nioa said the 100-plus quality applications received for the administration position alone was a good sign of things to come.

"I've been blown away by the response - it's a good litmus test for whether people want to work with us," he said

"We're talking about creating something for the next 50 years...not just a company but a culture.

"We want people who are really passionate about Maryborough and the project and are keen to be part of something that isn't just a regular job."