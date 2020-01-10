$60M jobs goldmine gaining momentum at M'boro

Concept designs of the Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions factory at Maryborough's Moonaboola Industrial Estate.

A FLURRY of activity at Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions Maryborough headquarters is the latest sign the $60m project is gaining momentum.

In the past three weeks alone, significant steps have been taken to progress the Shell Forging Plant.

Late last month RNM settled on the block of industrial land at the Moonaboola Estate.

Company director Robert Nioa said the land purchase was "another important milestone for the project".

"The acquisition of this block of land guarantees our commitment to Maryborough and the Fraser Coast region," Mr Nioa said

"The establishment of this new manufacturing facility here in Maryborough will not only help create local jobs, but will also deliver economy wide benefits."

On the jobs front, RNM now has also employed a full time administration officer based at the Maryborough Project Office on Adelaide St.

Project Manager Jeff Crabtree said the team was also currently advertising for three new fulltime roles that would also be located at Maryborough.

These are a procurement specialist and two specialised engineer roles. The roles are currently advertised on Seek.

New Expressions of Interest were also recently released on the ICN Gateway.

Any interested businesses and contractors can inquire through the portal: https://rnm.icn.org.au

The plant will support up to 100 new advanced manufacturing jobs on the Fraser Coast.

The State Government recently committed to invest $9 million into upgrading energy supply and connection for the soon-to-be-built factory.

Planning remains on track and first site works are still expected in the first quarter of this year.