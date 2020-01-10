Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Concept designs of the Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions factory at Maryborough's Moonaboola Industrial Estate.
Concept designs of the Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions factory at Maryborough's Moonaboola Industrial Estate. Blake Antrobus
News

$60M jobs goldmine gaining momentum at M'boro

Jessica Grewal
by
10th Jan 2020 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLURRY of activity at Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions Maryborough headquarters is the latest sign the $60m project is gaining momentum.

In the past three weeks alone, significant steps have been taken to progress the Shell Forging Plant.

Late last month RNM settled on the block of industrial land at the Moonaboola Estate.

Company director Robert Nioa said the land purchase was "another important milestone for the project".

"The acquisition of this block of land guarantees our commitment to Maryborough and the Fraser Coast region," Mr Nioa said

"The establishment of this new manufacturing facility here in Maryborough will not only help create local jobs, but will also deliver economy wide benefits."

On the jobs front, RNM now has also employed a full time administration officer based at the Maryborough Project Office on Adelaide St.  

Project Manager Jeff Crabtree said the team was also currently advertising for three new fulltime roles that would also be located at Maryborough.

These are a procurement specialist and two specialised engineer roles. The roles are currently advertised on Seek.

New Expressions of Interest were also recently released on the ICN Gateway.

Any interested businesses and contractors can inquire through the portal: https://rnm.icn.org.au

The plant will support up to 100 new advanced manufacturing jobs on the Fraser Coast.

The State Government recently committed to invest $9 million into upgrading energy supply and connection for the soon-to-be-built factory.

Planning remains on track and first site works are still expected in the first quarter of this year.

fcdevelopment munitions factory rheinmetall nioa munitions
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STABBING: Dash cams could hold clues to catching culprit

        premium_icon STABBING: Dash cams could hold clues to catching culprit

        News Police are hoping CCTV and dash cam footage will help identify the Tinana stabbing suspect. A 43-year-old man was stabbed near the soccer grounds.

        Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        premium_icon Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        Offbeat Three-clawed giant crab caught in creek.

        Wet, windy weekend in store for region after hot, dry year

        premium_icon Wet, windy weekend in store for region after hot, dry year

        News The unusually dry weather has led to increased fire danger

        VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        News The public can vote for their favourite Fraser Coast educator online