$6.2 million Esplanade development nears completion

DEVELOPMENT: Crs Darren Everard and Denis Chapman at the site of the Torquay Revetment Wall, which is nearing completion after about 56 weeks of work.
DEVELOPMENT: Crs Darren Everard and Denis Chapman at the site of the Torquay Revetment Wall, which is nearing completion after about 56 weeks of work.
Blake Antrobus
A MAJOR $6.2 million foreshore development in Hervey Bay is nearing completion.

Work on the Torquay Revetment Wall along the foreshore is drawing to a close after 56 weeks of construction.

The project covers 700m of beach between the Torquay boat ramp to the Ron Beaton Park, using about 784m3 of reinforced concrete and about 25,000 of armour rock for concrete stairs and a rock wall along the foreshore.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the final touches of turfing, landscaping and reinstating pathways would be taking place over the next few weeks.

"You might see a machine on the beach next week for some last minute mop up work, but for the most part they have finished," Cr Chapman said.

The $6.2 million project was funded by the Fraser Coast Regional Council and a $566,836 rant from the State Government Community Resilience Fund to build new revetment structures in front of the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club and Sailing Club.

The area was badly affected by storms and cyclones over the past four years.

Councillor Darren Everard said the project was a fantastic new addition to the region.

"The stairs provide many points of safe entry to the beach as well as tiered seating for use in events," Cr Everard said.

"They were well used during the Superboats last weekend.

"We've still been able to stage big events such as the State Nippers Surf Carnival and Sailing Regattas while the work has been carried out."

