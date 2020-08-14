$6.3M build takes student wellbeing to new heights

IN THE early stages, it will look just like many other school buildings but the two-storey block going up at Maryborough High is anything but.

Work on the $6.3 million Student Enrichment Precinct is set to start this week with a predicted finish date of January next year.

The building will feature six classrooms specifically tailored for students with additional needs, small group rooms with "withdrawal spaces", staff accommodation, kitchen and science spaces and a sports changing room.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said a contract for the two-storey block had been awarded to Integral Construction Pty Ltd.

He said the project was also supporting 19 local jobs at a time when keeping people in work had never been more important.

"This exciting new building will act as a one-stop-shop for all student support services at Maryborough State High School," Mr Saunders said.

"It's fantastic to see this kind of investment being made in student wellbeing which is crucial for our young people.

"We know that COVID-19 has had a big impact on the global economy.

"So, by continuing the pipeline of work on school infrastructure we are helping to support construction jobs into the future."

Mr Saunders said the building was one of a handful of projects being delivered at Maryborough State High.

"This centre is part of an overall investment of $12 million at this school, delivered under the Palaszczuk Government's Renewing Our Schools Program," he said.

"The school is also benefiting from a $5.2 million refurbishment to Block J, which includes the hospitality kitchen, demonstration classroom and cafe with a covered deck, which was completed at the end of June."

Maryborough State High School Principal Simon Done said the student enrichment precinct reflected the school's focus on student welfare.

"The wellbeing of students and enriching their schooling experience is at the heart of everything we do at Maryborough SHS," Mr Done said.

"This two-storey building has staffing spaces and offices for the school's whole wellbeing team, including youth support co-ordinator, guidance officers, wellbeing staff and more.

"This unique arrangement will ensure students have direct access to see staff as needed, while also enabling a wellbeing team to act as a co-ordinated group to deliver the best outcomes for students.

"A positive wellbeing outcome for students lays the foundation for success in all aspects of their education."