Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Campers camping around campfire. camp fire / Camping silhouette generic
Campers camping around campfire. camp fire / Camping silhouette generic
News

$650 fine for arguing about child custody and camping

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined $650 for calling his former partner names during an argument over child custody arrangements on a weekend he wanted to go camping.

The 33 year old pleaded guilty on June 30 to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the defendant called the victim about their children and where they would be on the weekend the defendant had plans to go camping with friends.

He said the defendant called the victim derogatory names and said "that's bulls----."

Mr Schoeman said the victim sent the defendant a text message saying she was on her way to his place and he replied "Don't even park in the driveway. I'll send them down. I don't want to see you."

He said the children told their mother their father had said she was trying to take them away from him.

The defendant was fined $650 and a conviction was recorded.

camping child custody domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family of nurse slain in front of her children speaks out

        premium_icon Family of nurse slain in front of her children speaks out

        Crime Mum-of-three Karen Gilliland was allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner. Her family have spoken about their trauma.

        CLOSING: M’boro to lose yet another bank branch

        premium_icon CLOSING: M’boro to lose yet another bank branch

        Business The branch is the only one on the Fraser Coast

        Bizarre hiding spot for stolen bank cards

        premium_icon Bizarre hiding spot for stolen bank cards

        News A tip-off led police to a Hervey Bay house where they found 10 stolen cards in a...

        • 3rd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Car thief ploughs through door, goes on week-long spree

        premium_icon Car thief ploughs through door, goes on week-long spree

        Crime Missing his daughter led a man on a week-long crime spree

        • 3rd Jul 2020 5:00 AM