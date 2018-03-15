Menu
Roadworks are currently underway on the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd.
News

66 Jobs and a safer road for region

15th Mar 2018 6:32 AM

DOZENS of new jobs are being created as a $26 million upgrade for the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd, Scrub Hill Rd and Wide Bay Dr intersection at Eli Waters begins.

Roadworks are currently under way on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd, with minor traffic delays expected for motorists.

Mr Bailey said the works would be carried out by Hazell Bros Group Pty Ltd.

"The upgrade will support an average of 66 local jobs over the life of the project,” he said.

"The major contract was awarded to Hazell Bros Group and a significant proportion of the work will be completed using local subcontractors and suppliers.”

MP for Maryborough Bruce Saunders met with the Minister for Main Roads, Mark Bailey.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey asked motorists to be vigilant during construction due to changed traffic conditions.

"During construction there will be reduced lanes and speed limits in place and stop-go traffic controllers will direct traffic,” he said.

"For the safety of all road users and the road workers please be cautious travelling through the site and allow extra travel time for any unexpected delays.”

"In particular, I want to commend 'Bitumen' Bruce Saunders on his hard work lobbying for better local roads, ultimately benefiting local motorists.”

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the project would improve safety and efficiency for all road users and the works would take about 12 months to complete.

"This is great news for local motorists, as well as the many visitors who come to our beautiful region,” Mr Saunders said.

"The massive project will involve installing traffic signals and dedicated turning lanes to separate vehicles.

"We will be realigning Wide Bay Drive to the east, forming a crossroad intersection with Scrub Hill Road.

"Controlled pedestrian crossings will also be installed on all four legs of the intersection, as well as bicycle lanes, to cater for students from the schools located on either side of Pialba-Burrum Heads Road.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle
