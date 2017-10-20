What $68,000 will do for Fraser Coast community groups

Council allocated funding to different community groups on the Fraser Coast.

MORE than $68,000 will be handed to community groups across the Fraser Coast after the council approved funding for 20 community projects at Thursday's meeting.

The funds were allocated under the first round of the Fraser Coast Regional Council Community Grants Program.

Councillor Darren Everard said the grants would be used for a variety of programs like installing insulation at the Burrum Heads Men's Shed and helping to fund events like Carols by Candlelight at Seafront Oval.

"Council is proud to partner with these community groups to help stage events, build facilities and ensure the Fraser Coast is a vibrant community," Cr Everard said.

A second round of grants will be available later this financial year.

FULL LIST OF PROJECTS: