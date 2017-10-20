What $68,000 will do for Fraser Coast community groups

MORE than $68,000 will be handed to community groups across the Fraser Coast after the council approved funding for 20 community projects at Thursday's meeting.
The funds were allocated under the first round of the Fraser Coast Regional Council Community Grants Program.
Councillor Darren Everard said the grants would be used for a variety of programs like installing insulation at the Burrum Heads Men's Shed and helping to fund events like Carols by Candlelight at Seafront Oval.
"Council is proud to partner with these community groups to help stage events, build facilities and ensure the Fraser Coast is a vibrant community," Cr Everard said.
A second round of grants will be available later this financial year.
FULL LIST OF PROJECTS:
- Toogoom and District Community Association Inc. - Installation of lighting, power and water to the Disaster Resilience shed ($3,000.00)
- Bauple Progress Association - Free Wi-Fi Service to the Bauple community ($1,000.00)
- Hervey Bay Art Society - Replace guttering on Hervey Bay Art Society's gallery building ($2,530.00)
- Dundowran Equestrian Park Association - Installation of a solar system ($5,000.00)
- Burrum District Men's Shed - Installation of foil board insulation to workshop ($2,000.00)
- Hervey Bay Pony Club - Purchase jumping equipment to create a dedicated regional tetrathlon (laser shooting, swimming, show jumping, running) clinic course at Maryborough Equestrian Park ($4,532.00)
- Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club - Expand CPR and First Aid Training capability at Hervey Bay SLSC and in the community ($5,000.00)
- Victory Church Maryborough - Purchase sound system and AV equipment to support our programs and future community programs ($2,666.00)
- Fraser Coast Bicycle Users Group Maintenance of 10 bicycles used in youth mountain bike programs ($1,140.00)
- Pony Club Association of Qld Burnett Zone - Purchase of portable dressage arena for($3,679.00)
- Fraser Coast Artslink Inc. - Halloween Fund Evening, Easter Fun Day and Christmas Children's Day ($4,000.00 + $3626.00 In-kind)
- Morris Register of Qld Inc. - 21st National Morris Register Meet ($4,000 + $341 In-kind)
- Maryborough City Progress Association - 4650 CBD Extravaganza event ($3,672.00 + $804.00 In-kind)
- Teebar Show and Sports Association - Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft 2018 ($3,000.00 +$341.00 In-kind)
- Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing and Social Club Inc. - VMR Hervey Bay Fishing Competition ($1,000.00 +$341.00 In-kind)
- Community Lifestyle Agency Fraser Coast Supported Schoolies ($2300.00)
- Endeavour Foundation A Day in the Bay ($2,500.00 +$341.00 In-kind)
- Maryborough Sporting Car Club (Maryborough Speedway) - 2018 National Production Sedan Titles ($5,000.00 +$193.00 In-kind)Hervey Bay Historical Society Carols on the Green 2017, Scarness $1,500.00
- Hervey Bay Historical Society - Carols on the Green 2017, Scarness ($1,500.00)
- Hervey Bay Christian Ministers Association - Hervey Bay Carols by Candlelight 2017, Pialba ($4,000.00 +$1,050.00 In-kind)