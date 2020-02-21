$6.8m upgrade for historic Maryborough train tracks

A MULTI million-dollar investment is on its way for Maryborough’s historic train tracks.

MP Bruce Saunders said the State Government had announced major rail upgrades for Maryborough this month as part of a $6.8 million investment.

“Rail is in our city’s DNA. This upgrade alone will support over 20 construction jobs, many of which are local,” Mr Saunders said.

He said the upgrade of the rail network would allow for more work for the Downer facility in Maryborough and support local jobs through the Queensland Rail depot in Maryborough.

The Maryborough rail lines were laid in the 1890s and would be upgraded with “new rails, new sleepers, new ballast” to support Queensland Rail’s New Generation Rollingstock.

Mr Saunders said the upgrades were important because of future work at Downer, making level crossings safe, making the rails safe for trains and keeping QR jobs in Maryborough.

“I think it’s time it was replaced, we have the money from the minister to do the $6 million upgrade,” Mr Saunders said.

The upgrades along the rail line will run from the station at Maryborough West through to the Downer facility.

Mr Saunders said he hoped the people of Maryborough would understand there would be disruption to traffic because of the upgrades.

Rail upgrades will be installed at the Kent St and Lennox St crossing, from 102 to 71 Wharf St and along Kent St from March St to Tiger St.

The rail upgrade work in Maryborough is expected to swrap up by April 2020, weather permitting.