$6M PROJECT: 74 local jobs in servo development

Gold Coast company Ray Group are constructing Hervey Bay's first Mobil service station and drive-through Zarraffa's at 12-14 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Gold Coast company Ray Group are constructing Hervey Bay's first Mobil service station and drive-through Zarraffa's at 12-14 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Construction has started on Hervey Bay's first Mobil service station and drive-through Zarraffa's which is set to provide 74 local jobs.

Gold Coast developer Ray Group is set to develop the vacant site at 12-14 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba, which they bought for $950,000 in November.

REVEALED: Mexican restaurant set for prime Coast site

The $6 million project will generate about 40 local jobs during the construction and consultancy phase and about 34 ongoing retail positions, including full-time, part-time and casual workers, across the Mobil and Zarraffa's store operations.

Prominent figure keen for 'biggest development seen in years'

The private property development, investment and management company was founded more than 40 years ago.

Executive director Jack Ray said this will be their first development on the Fraser Coast, and their eighth of this kind in regional Queensland.

Gold Coast company Ray Group are constructing Hervey Bay's first Mobil service station and drive-through Zarraffa's at 12-14 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

He said his company was acting on behalf of Mobil and Zarraffa's desire to expand their services in Hervey Bay.

The coffee shop will be run by the existing local operators/franchisee of the Zarraffa's Coffee outlet at the Woolworths centre in Pialba - who have been there for 11 years.

REVEALED: How safe Fraser Coast restaurants really are

Development approval was obtained from Fraser Coast Council in early December after submitting the application a month prior.

Information was kept quiet until lease commitments were confirmed from the two businesses to occupy the 2228 sqm site just before Christmas.

Mr Ray said opening was already planned for June 2021.

"Six months is a really quick turnaround for a development of this sort and scale," he said, and he thanked the council for their prompt co-operation.