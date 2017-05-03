7 businesses on the Fraser Coast you can buy now

Coast Restaurant and bar is one of the latest Fraser Coast businesses to be listed for sale.

COAST Restaurant and Bar has developed into a symbolic Fraser Coast venue and it could be yours - for the right amount.

It is up for sale now with a starting asking price of $775,000.

Snuggled on the Esplanade, the 130 seat venue is described as an "amazing and rare opportunity to purchase one of Queensland's most reputable regional restaurants” on its sale ad on businessforsale.com.au.

"Enjoy a great seaside lifestyle while your business works for you,” the ad says.

The Coast head chef's talent is also mentioned, hinting that similar food would continue to be served.

Here are some other businesses up for sale on the Fraser Coast now.

Tri Scooting

Have you seen the small red and yellow cars driving up the Esplanade? They could be yours.

The recently-established business comes with 11 cars, an instructional video, hire books with full legal disclosures and conditions, helmets and spares. The Tri Scotting office on the Esplanade has recently closed down but the cars can be operated from anywhere.

Price: $79,500.

Allikats on Kent

After eight years of operation, owners of the Maryborough coffee shop are passing on their beloved business. One of the owners, Andrew Duggan, said they will still work with the Allikats brand but through other ventures. "We're focusing on the wholesale side of the business, especially with nitro coffee and cold brew,” Mr Duggan said.

Price: $250,000.

Party Wizards

This Torquay costume shop has been providing the community with party needs for the past 18 years. It comes with more than 17000 costumes.

Price: $50,000.

Viper

Viper is the only nightclub in Hervey Bay. Located on the Esplanade, it is currently open two nights a week and is a popular party venue. If you're a regular raver or are looking for an investment, this could be your next move.

Price: $125,000.

Go Sushi & Kick Juice Bar

Located in Stockland Shopping Centre Hervey Bay, Go Sushi & Kick Juice Bar combines two stores in one. Reducing overheads cost from running the brands from one location is a positive listed on the sale ad.

Price: $149,000.

Whalesong Cruises

Whale watching is a unique attraction of Hervey Bay, and one of the area's whale watching businesses is on the market for almost $1million. The purchase of Whalesong Cruises includes a catamaran vessel.

Price: $960,000.