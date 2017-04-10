7 Easter events on the Fraser Coast over the long weekend

1. POONA EASTER FAMILY FISHING COMPETITION

The fishing competition starts on Friday April 14 at midnight and finishes Sunday at 4pm. Registration forms are available at Freedom Fishing Supplies, Bazaar Street, Maryborough. Registration fees are $20 adults and $5 juniors/toddlers. The major draw prize is $500 Freedom Fishing vouchers for adults and a kayak for juniors/toddlers. The weekend starts in Poona on Saturday morning with market stalls, hot rod/custom cars show, mullet throwing, Easter egg hunt and raffles.Saturday evening will see the Dukes of Rhythm band playing followed by Sunday afternoon's prize presentations, live music, hot food and bar. For more information, contact Les Lewis on 0411 499 633.

2. TOOGOOM EASTER FAIR

Open from 8am-1pm, the Toogoom Easter Fair on Good Friday will have market stalls, raffles, kids rides and a variety of food and drinks. There will be an Easter egg hunt and novelty races for all the kids, including decorate a cupcake, a colouring in competition and the famous easter bonnet parade followed by the prize giving. This event is not to be missed so if you would like to book a stall please contact John on 0418 389 269 or emails us; toogoomchatter@bigpond.com.

3. SHOW AND SHINE

Hosted by Conrodders Hot Rod & Customs Inc, the Show and Shine is on Easter Sunday. The 11th North Coast Campout Show and Shine is on at the Maryborough Showgrounds. For more information phone 0418 265 222 or head to info@conroddersherveybay.org.au

4. ADVENTURE PARK TWILIGHT MARKET & MOVIE NIGHT UNDER THE STARS

This event will be held a Australian Adventure Park at Burrum Heads on April 15 and will run from 5pm to 10pm. This event is open to all campers and Fraser Coast Community. An all-time kids favourite movie will be screening. Lots of food, drinks and popcorn available for purchase including a licensed bar. Bring your chairs and picnic rug or hire an air pillow for $5 on the night. Entry is $2pp going towards the not for profit organisation Australian Veterans retreat.

4. FRASER COAST EASTER PARTY SCARNESS PARK

The Fraser Coast Easter Party is proudly presented by Fraser Coast Artslink and takes place at Scarness Park on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. There will be a foam cannon, crafts, rides, face painting, market stalls, live entertainment, raffles, a barbecue and even the Easter Bunny might make an appearance.

5. URANGAN PIER EASTER IN THE PARK

Community Fun Day at Urangan Pier Easter in the Park on Sunday, April 15. Hop on down from 7am to 1pm. There will be amusement rides, face painting, egg painting, bonnet parade, egg and spoon races, food stalls and music. This will be a fun filled day of entertainment for the whole family.

6. PIALBA PLACE LIVE EASTER SHOWS

Pialba Place will come to life on April 13 from 10am to 1.30pm. There will be two live shows each day 10am and noon with crazy balloon antics, magical Easter eggs, Miss Lou Lou and the Fluffy rabbit, scratch art bunny ears workshop from 10.30am to 1.30pm daily. No need to book just turn up and join in the fun.

7. WETSIDE WATER PARK

WetSide Water Park Hervey Bay is always free and an awesome place to hang out over the school holidays. Evening light shows will be held over the Easter Break on Friday and Saturday nights plus Easter Sunday from 7:30pm. The Easter Bunny will make a special visit to greet children and hand out Easter eggs spontaneously during the day between 10am and 5pm.