7 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast now

Truck driver



A fit and enthusiastic person is sought for truck driving and packing orders. An MC/HC license is required, as well as a forklift ticket. Apply by emailing nathan@apexmasonry. com.au. More info here.



Receptionist



UnitingCare Health, which owns St Stephen's Hospital, is looking for a receptionist to join its team at the hospital. The successful applicant will join the patient administration team what's advertised as a casual basis. Applications close July 5. Go here to apply.



Cleaners and groundspersons



Fraser Coast Anglican College is asking for expressions of interest to casual cleaners and casual groundspersons. Applications close June 30. Find out more about roles at fcac.qld.edu.au. Apply with cover letter and resume. Check out the job ad here.



Sales role



A Fraser Coast aftermarket truck and automotive spare parts business is looking for an employee to help in sales. Ideally, the applicant has previous sale experience in spare parts, a forklift licence, open manual car licence, and good communication skills. Send resumes to HR Manager at dalamo@bigpond.com. Go here to read about the role.



Sales consultant



Original Mattress Factory is opening in Hervey Bay in August, and they are hiring now. This sales position is particularly suitable to people with previous retail, sales or customer service experience. Weekend work required.



Travel sales consultant



Love travel and giving others advice on where they should go for their next holiday? Apply to work at Flight Centre. Successful applicant will help to plan, book and co-ordinate customer trips. Check out what the job involves here.



Support services worker



PresCare in Maryborough has a vacancy for a casual support services worker to join its team. They are looking for someone enthusiastic to work in a busy environment, helping with the catering and cleaning services provided to the residents at the centre. Read more about the opportunity here.



Ground operations at airport



Work at the Hervey Bay Airport as part of the Seair/Lady Elliot Island team. You will work as the first point of contact for the brand, ensuring a top-notch guest experience and a consistent delivery of excellent service.