7 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

IF you missed out on getting an application in for one of the 120 jobs soon to start on a new renewable energy project on the Fraser Coast, then here's some more jobs.

There were also more than 2500 applications received for jobs at Fresh and Save in Maryborough.

1. CASUAL MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST

There is a casual position to cover annual leave and sick leave with the possibility of more permanent hours in the future.

2. ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

A part time position (12 hours per week) is available at Meals on Wheels in Maryborough.

There will be occasional full time work in the absence of the Coordinator.

3. REGISTERED NURSE

Are you an experienced registered nurse looking for work in Hervey Bay? A GP practice wants to hear from you.

Knowledge of pap smear and Pen Cat preferable, but not necessary.

4. ASSET MANAGEMENT OFFICER

Do you have exceptional computer and data management skills as well as experience in working in a civil engineering environment? The Fraser Coast Regional Council has a job available.

5. PART TIME REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

An immediate opportunity exists at Master Builders Hervey Bay office for a regional assistant to provide administrative support to the regional manager and membership development executive.

6. TRAINEE DENTAL ASSISTANT

There is an opportunity for a trainee dental assistant candidate to obtain their Certificate III in dental assisting within the team at Maven Dental Maryborough

7. FULL TIME RACQ VAN DRIVER

If you love customer service and don't mind being on the road this position may be for you. The location will cover local Gympie jobs and Cooloola area. The business is also located In Hervey Bay and occasionally the successful candidate may be asked to assist in Hervey Bay.

