7 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

ARE you on the hunt for a new job or just want a change of career?

Check out a list of seven jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now.

1. PART-TIME BRANCH ASSISTANT

Tradelink is a plumbing supply business on the hunt for a part-time branch assistant in the Hervey Bay region. The company wants to hear from people who can listen, strike up a conversation and really sell Tradelink products.If you think you've got what it takes click here to apply.

2. VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

The Rattler Railway Company (RRC) operates the Tourist & Heritage Railway from Gympie, Queensland into the Mary Valley. The company is looking for a skilled and experienced employee to join the team as the volunteer coordinator. Click here to apply for this part-time position.

3. QUALITY MANAGER

Based out of Maryborough, Downer is looking for an experienced quality manager to join the team. For more information on the job and to apply click here.

4. EXPERIENCED ELECTRICIAN

A well established business in Hervey Bay is after an experienced electrician. The business will provide an excellent hourly rate, working conditions and uniforms. For further details and to apply click here.

5. FLOORING/BLINDS SALESPERSON

Solomons Hervey Bay is seeking an experienced flooring and/or blinds salesperson to join the team. The company offers an attractive base salary which also includes a car allowance and commission. If you think you've got what it takes, the business would love to hear from you. Click here to apply.

6. TRAINEESHIP - CERT III BUSINESS

The Burnett Mary Regional Group for Natural Resource Management Ltd (BMRG) is on the hunt for someone to complete a traineeship in business. In this Maryborough based role you will be responsible for managing reception and assisting the Natural Resource Management team.You need to be committed to the completion of the 12 months traineeship. Click here to apply.

7. BUILDER

A long establish local business is looking for a builder to construct steel frame homes and garages in the Fraser Coast region. For more information please call 0439 412 873.