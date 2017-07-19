7 must do August events on the Fraser Coast

Stand up paddle boarding is a fun way to get out on the water and get some exercise

Get your groove on: huge Music Festival coming to Howard

Get a taste of South Africa in this new Bay store

THERE is an action packed month of events on the Fraser Coast as the region gets ready to celebrate the whale season.

But if whales aren't your thing, the eisteddfod will kick start the month of August with dancers gracing the stage in Maryborough.

If you love the outdoors, later in the month the Fraser Coast home show and camping and fishing expo is one to add to your diary.

August 5-12: EISTEDDFOD

2017 Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - 12 Years and Under Lyrical Group - Sparks Dance Centre Preteen Lyrical. Valerie Horton

August 11-20: Ocean Festival

A whale approaches the boat and blows through its blowhole, to the delight of whale watchers. Jenny Munro

August 12: Blessing of the Fleet

Blessing of the Fleet - Blessed for the whale watching fleet of 2016 - Spirit of Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton

August 13: Hervey Bay Seafood Festival

Seafood festival - Hervey Bay Fisheries produce. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman FRA050811seaf

August 18-20: Wide Bay & Fraser Coast Home Show & Caravan, Camping 4x4 & Fishing Expo

Pina and Owen Gould of Maryborough check out a Euro Glider fibreglass caravan at the 2016 Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan Camping 4x4 and Fishing Expo in Maryborough at the weekend. Jocelyn Watts

August 19: Illumination parade & concert

Hervey Bay Whale Festival Illumination Lantern Parade - year 10 student Annie Tooth with year 5 students Paige Kandola and Declan Lyttle and art teacher Cassie O'Brien and one of the Fraser Coast Anglican College's lanterns. Alistair Brightman

August 20: Paddle out for the Whales

Stand up paddle boarding is a fun way to get out on the water and get some exercise

Have you got an event to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below.