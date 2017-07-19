7 must do August events on the Fraser Coast

THERE is an action packed month of events on the Fraser Coast as the region gets ready to celebrate the whale season.
But if whales aren't your thing, the eisteddfod will kick start the month of August with dancers gracing the stage in Maryborough.
If you love the outdoors, later in the month the Fraser Coast home show and camping and fishing expo is one to add to your diary.
August 5-12: EISTEDDFOD
August 11-20: Ocean Festival
August 12: Blessing of the Fleet
August 13: Hervey Bay Seafood Festival
August 18-20: Wide Bay & Fraser Coast Home Show & Caravan, Camping 4x4 & Fishing Expo
August 19: Illumination parade & concert
August 20: Paddle out for the Whales
