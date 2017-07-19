22°
7 must do August events on the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
| 19th Jul 2017 10:16 AM
Stand up paddle boarding is a fun way to get out on the water and get some exercise
Stand up paddle boarding is a fun way to get out on the water and get some exercise

THERE is an action packed month of events on the Fraser Coast as the region gets ready to celebrate the whale season.

But if whales aren't your thing, the eisteddfod will kick start the month of August with dancers gracing the stage in Maryborough. 

If you love the outdoors, later in the month the Fraser Coast home show and camping and fishing expo is one to add to your diary. 

August 5-12: EISTEDDFOD

2017 Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - 12 Years and Under Lyrical Group - Sparks Dance Centre Preteen Lyrical.
2017 Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - 12 Years and Under Lyrical Group - Sparks Dance Centre Preteen Lyrical.

August 11-20: Ocean Festival

A whale approaches the boat and blows through its blowhole, to the delight of whale watchers.
A whale approaches the boat and blows through its blowhole, to the delight of whale watchers.

August 12: Blessing of the Fleet

Blessing of the Fleet - Blessed for the whale watching fleet of 2016 - Spirit of Hervey Bay.
Blessing of the Fleet - Blessed for the whale watching fleet of 2016 - Spirit of Hervey Bay.

August 13: Hervey Bay Seafood Festival

Seafood festival - Hervey Bay Fisheries produce. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Seafood festival - Hervey Bay Fisheries produce.

August 18-20: Wide Bay & Fraser Coast Home Show & Caravan, Camping 4x4 & Fishing Expo

Pina and Owen Gould of Maryborough check out a Euro Glider fibreglass caravan at the 2016 Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan Camping 4x4 and Fishing Expo in Maryborough at the weekend.
Pina and Owen Gould of Maryborough check out a Euro Glider fibreglass caravan at the 2016 Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan Camping 4x4 and Fishing Expo in Maryborough at the weekend.

August 19: Illumination parade & concert

Hervey Bay Whale Festival Illumination Lantern Parade - year 10 student Annie Tooth with year 5 students Paige Kandola and Declan Lyttle and art teacher Cassie O'Brien and one of the Fraser Coast Anglican College's lanterns.
Hervey Bay Whale Festival Illumination Lantern Parade - year 10 student Annie Tooth with year 5 students Paige Kandola and Declan Lyttle and art teacher Cassie O'Brien and one of the Fraser Coast Anglican College's lanterns.

August 20: Paddle out for the Whales

Stand up paddle boarding is a fun way to get out on the water and get some exercise
Stand up paddle boarding is a fun way to get out on the water and get some exercise

Have you got an event to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

