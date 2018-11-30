7 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Dec 1-2)

ON SUNDAY: The annual Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum Carols in the Village.

SATURDAY

Carols in the Village

When: Gates will open at 4.30pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum at Zephyr St, Scarness

What: There will be entertainment by more than 100 participants including Xavier School Choir, Mansong, Makin' Whoopee and Fraser Coast Chorus, plus a visit from Santa.

Cost: Entry is $2 for adults, children are free. All profits will go to Rural Aid's Buy a Bale Appeal.

Howard markets

When: From 7am-noon.

Where: Burrum District Community Centre at 56 Steley St, Howard

What: Howard Country Markets has on offer fruit and vegies, bric-a-brac, plants, herbs, gifts, arts and craft, jewellery, off-street parking, museum open.

Cost: Free entry. Rusty the Coal Train rides are $2.

Pamela Marshall Dance Concert

When: Performances at 1pm and 7pm.

Where: Urangan State High School at Robert St, Urangan

What: Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance is holding its annual concert, titled Fabulous Feet.

Cost: Adults are $23 for a ticket, $18 for concession and $15 for child.

Old Time Dancing with High Noon

When: From 7.30pm.

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd.

What: Old time dance hosted by Relay For Life, with entertainment by High Noon with Lloyd Lack as MC. There'll be the usual novelty events, lucky door, raffle, home made supper. Come for a great night of dancing.

Cost: $10.

SUNDAY

Fraser Coast Toy Run

When: 7am-2pm.

Where: Starting in Maryborough, heading to Hervey Bay Golf Club, and finishing at Miners Arms in Torbanlea.

What: The toy run, organised by Fraser Coast Independent Riders, will have riders and drivers coming from all over Queensland. More than 400 riders are expected at the annual event, in an organised drive led by Santa.

Cost: The Miners Arms will put on live music as well as have two meals for $10 and a barbecue running outside. They will also be putting a basket together to raffle.

Boot Sale and Country Market

When: From 7-11am.

Where: Historic Antigua Hall, Mungar Rd, Antigua.

What: Boot Sale and Country Market. Clean out your garage and turn your trash into cash. Enjoy the sausage sizzle and Devonshire teas and much more.

Cost: Free entry.

Nikenbah markets

When: From 6am-noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge at Nikenbah- Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah.

What: Come down for all your fresh fruit and vegetable needs, plus plants and so much more.

Cost: Free entry.