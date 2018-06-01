7 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (June 2-3)

ON TOMORROW: Come see all the Dunga Derby cars at the Seafront oval and grab a snag.

ON TOMORROW: Come see all the Dunga Derby cars at the Seafront oval and grab a snag.

Saturday

Relish Festival

When: 10am-5pm.

Where: Mary River Parklands and surroudnings.

What: Indulge in a delicious showcase of the Fraser Coast's fresh seasonal produce, seafood, innovative chefs and regional wineries. Maryborough's magnificent heritage streetscapes and stunning riverside parks serve as the distinct backdrop for this celebration of food and wine. Come enjoy and savour the moment at Relish Food and Wine Festival.

Cost: $15 entry at the gate.

Howard markets

When: From 7am-noon.

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard.

What: Howard Country Market: weather permitting, lots of stalls, plenty of variety. Breakfast 7-9.30am. Off-street parking, site bookings phone 41290996 or email howardcountry markets@hotmail.com.

Stallholders phone or email before 2pm Thursday of the markets to confirm site. If raining stalls held inside hall.

Browse more than 100 stalls Museum open, Rusty the Coaltrain rides only $2.

Cost: Free entry.

Artslink garage sale

When: From 7am-11am.

Where: Arts and Craft Village at 187 Bideford St, Torquay.

What: Fraser Coast Artslink is holding a community combined garage sale.

Cost: Free entry. Booking a site costs $15. Call Josie on 0408827917

Sunday

Sunday Riverside

When: From 3-6pm.

Where: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

What: Bring a picnic blanket, friends and family and enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river listening to free live music by Dogwood Crossing and a supporting act. Lawn games and children's activities. Food stall on site for meals. Full bar facilities - no BYO alcohol.

Cost: Free entry.

Dunga boot barbie

When: From 2-5pm.

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba.

What: This is an all Dunga team get-together. There will be food and entertainment and the opportunity for the public to see the Dungas up close and meet the teams.

Cost: Free entry. Donations can be made on the day.

Boot sale

When: From 7-11am.

Where: Historic Antigua Hall, Mungar Road, Antigua.

What: Boot Sale and Country Market: Clean out your garage, turn your trash into cash. Come and discover a treasure. Enjoy the sausage sizzle and Devonshire teas plus more. Indoor and outdoor sites - all sites $8. Phone Jeff or Donna 41296133.

Cost: Free entry

Nikenbah markets

When: From 6am-noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge in Nikenbah.

What: Items for sale at these popular markets include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes, jams and much more.

Cost: Free entry.