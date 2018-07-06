7 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (July 7-8)
Saturday
Mary Poppins in the Park
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Maryborough CBD
What: The Heritage City's riverside parks and heritage streetscapes will come to life with costumed characters, as well as delightfully themed activities and entertainment. Nanny races, chimney sweep challenges, chalk drawings, street theatre, circus shows, and a grand parade are all part of a packed program.
Cost: Free entry.
Quilt and craft expo
When: From 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Hosted by The Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise, there will be hands on demonstrations, cafe, raffles, show and tell, patchwork stalls, garage sale and quality handmade items.
Cost: $5 entry
Howard country markets
When: From 7am.
Where: 56 Steeley St, Howard
What: More than 100 stalls including fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, plants, herbs, gifts, art and craft, jewellery and more. For more information, call 41290996.
Cost: Free entry. Rusty the coal train rides are $2.
Laughter yoga
When: Session starts at 10am
Where: Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club at 28 Totness St, Hervey Bay.
What: Come and participate in the happiest exercise program available, and feel the benefits of laughter. For more information call Karen on 0408969404.
Cost: $4
Sunday
Free yoga session
When: Session starts at 11am.
Where: Hervey Bay Neighbour Centre at 22 Charles St, Pialba
What: Celebrate International Day of Yoga with Isha Kriya for an hour of yoga. Open to ages seven and older. To register for the event, visit ishayoga.org.au or call 1300284742.
Cost: Free
Nikenbah markets
When: 6am-noon
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge at Nikenbah- Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah
What: Items for sale at these popular markets include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes, jams and much more.
Cost: Free entry.
All weekend
Mower racing championships
When: Gates open 9am Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club, at 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana
What: The local club is hosting the 2018 All Australian Ride On Mower Racing Championships. Competitors will come from Australia wide to compete for their chance at a national title. It will be a weekend packed with food, fun, and entertainment for all ages.
Cost: Entry $5 per person, free for children aged 12 and under