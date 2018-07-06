7 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (July 7-8)

ON TODAY: Head to the heart of Maryborough for Mary Poppins in the Park.

ON TODAY: Head to the heart of Maryborough for Mary Poppins in the Park. Alistair Brightman

Saturday

Mary Poppins in the Park

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Maryborough CBD

What: The Heritage City's riverside parks and heritage streetscapes will come to life with costumed characters, as well as delightfully themed activities and entertainment. Nanny races, chimney sweep challenges, chalk drawings, street theatre, circus shows, and a grand parade are all part of a packed program.

Cost: Free entry.

Quilt and craft expo

When: From 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Hosted by The Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise, there will be hands on demonstrations, cafe, raffles, show and tell, patchwork stalls, garage sale and quality handmade items.

Cost: $5 entry

Howard country markets

When: From 7am.

Where: 56 Steeley St, Howard

What: More than 100 stalls including fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, plants, herbs, gifts, art and craft, jewellery and more. For more information, call 41290996.

Cost: Free entry. Rusty the coal train rides are $2.

Laughter yoga

When: Session starts at 10am

Where: Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club at 28 Totness St, Hervey Bay.

What: Come and participate in the happiest exercise program available, and feel the benefits of laughter. For more information call Karen on 0408969404.

Cost: $4

Sunday

Free yoga session

When: Session starts at 11am.

Where: Hervey Bay Neighbour Centre at 22 Charles St, Pialba

What: Celebrate International Day of Yoga with Isha Kriya for an hour of yoga. Open to ages seven and older. To register for the event, visit ishayoga.org.au or call 1300284742.

Cost: Free

Nikenbah markets

When: 6am-noon

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge at Nikenbah- Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah

What: Items for sale at these popular markets include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes, jams and much more.

Cost: Free entry.

All weekend

Mower racing championships

When: Gates open 9am Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club, at 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana

What: The local club is hosting the 2018 All Australian Ride On Mower Racing Championships. Competitors will come from Australia wide to compete for their chance at a national title. It will be a weekend packed with food, fun, and entertainment for all ages.

Cost: Entry $5 per person, free for children aged 12 and under