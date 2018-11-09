Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON SATURDAY: Riders will delight in a rodeo, as part of Fraser Coast RUM Fest.
ON SATURDAY: Riders will delight in a rodeo, as part of Fraser Coast RUM Fest. Michelle Gately
News

7 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast (Nov 10-11)

9th Nov 2018 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SATURDAY

Fraser Coast RUM Fest

When: Gates open at noon, rodeo starts at 5pm.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park.

What: Cheer on cowboys in a rodeo, watch a ute muster competition, and be entertained by live music.

Cost: Tickets price range up to $20.

 

Monster tombola

When: Doors open 11.30am. First draw at 1pm

Where: Pensioners Hall, Adelaide St, Maryborough

What: Hosted by the 2nd Maryborough Girl's Brigade, the tombola will feature an array of prizes including Christmas Gifts, crafts, baking equipment, food trays, plants and toys.

There will be a light lunch and a free afternoon tea.

Cost: Free entry

 

Burrum Heads markets

When: From 7-11am.

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall, corner Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St.

What: Stalls featuring art, crafts, fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, antiques, plants, books and breakfast items available.

Cost: Free entry

 

SUNDAY

Remembrance Day concert

When: Performance starts at 1.30pm, doors open at 1pm.

Where: Excelsior Band Hall at Queens Park, Maryborough

What: Come watch the Maryborough Excelsior Remembrance Day Concert

Cost: Tickets cost $10. Afternoon tea included.

 

Lawn Mower races

When: Gates open 9am. Racing on 9.30am-2.30pm.

Where: 300 Gympie Rd, Maryborough.

What: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club is holding its next round of Mower Racing. Bring your chair and shade for an awesome day of fast, action packed extreme mower racing.

Cost: Entry is $5 per person, free for kids 12 and under.

 

Handmade Market

When: 8am-1pm.

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC at O'Rourke St, Pialba.

What: More than 60 stalls of locally made products and services for customers seeking niche, handmade products who enjoy meeting the crafters that make them.

Cost: Free entry.

 

Golf shootout

When: Sign in from 8.00 am for 9.00 am shotgun start.

Where: Fraser Lake's Golf Club at 45 Castles Rd South, Craignish.

What: Come along to the Lance Cameron Memorial Charity Day. 3 Person Ambrose Golf Event. Social Golfers most welcome. Competitors have a chance to win an electric golf cart worth $12,500.

Cost: $25 per person includes light lunch. Funds raised to aid Renal Unit at Hervey Bay Hospital. Call John on 0414 397 243 to book your team in.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Free access to military records on Remembrance Day

    Free access to military records on Remembrance Day

    Lifestyle WE know and love Anzac Day. But how many Aussies remember Remembrance Day - or even know what it's about.

    STORM PREP: Free dump weekend at local tips

    STORM PREP: Free dump weekend at local tips

    News Have something you really need to throw out?

    Dust to be kicked up at Maryborough rodeo

    Dust to be kicked up at Maryborough rodeo

    News Are you going to the R.U.M Muster this weekend?

    The last Fraser Coast shark attack

    premium_icon The last Fraser Coast shark attack

    News The story of Hervey Bay's last shark attack on December 5, 1922

    Local Partners