7 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast (Nov 10-11)

ON SATURDAY: Riders will delight in a rodeo, as part of Fraser Coast RUM Fest.

ON SATURDAY: Riders will delight in a rodeo, as part of Fraser Coast RUM Fest. Michelle Gately

SATURDAY

Fraser Coast RUM Fest

When: Gates open at noon, rodeo starts at 5pm.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park.

What: Cheer on cowboys in a rodeo, watch a ute muster competition, and be entertained by live music.

Cost: Tickets price range up to $20.

Monster tombola

When: Doors open 11.30am. First draw at 1pm

Where: Pensioners Hall, Adelaide St, Maryborough

What: Hosted by the 2nd Maryborough Girl's Brigade, the tombola will feature an array of prizes including Christmas Gifts, crafts, baking equipment, food trays, plants and toys.

There will be a light lunch and a free afternoon tea.

Cost: Free entry

Burrum Heads markets

When: From 7-11am.

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall, corner Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St.

What: Stalls featuring art, crafts, fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, antiques, plants, books and breakfast items available.

Cost: Free entry

SUNDAY

Remembrance Day concert

When: Performance starts at 1.30pm, doors open at 1pm.

Where: Excelsior Band Hall at Queens Park, Maryborough

What: Come watch the Maryborough Excelsior Remembrance Day Concert

Cost: Tickets cost $10. Afternoon tea included.

Lawn Mower races

When: Gates open 9am. Racing on 9.30am-2.30pm.

Where: 300 Gympie Rd, Maryborough.

What: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club is holding its next round of Mower Racing. Bring your chair and shade for an awesome day of fast, action packed extreme mower racing.

Cost: Entry is $5 per person, free for kids 12 and under.

Handmade Market

When: 8am-1pm.

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC at O'Rourke St, Pialba.

What: More than 60 stalls of locally made products and services for customers seeking niche, handmade products who enjoy meeting the crafters that make them.

Cost: Free entry.

Golf shootout

When: Sign in from 8.00 am for 9.00 am shotgun start.

Where: Fraser Lake's Golf Club at 45 Castles Rd South, Craignish.

What: Come along to the Lance Cameron Memorial Charity Day. 3 Person Ambrose Golf Event. Social Golfers most welcome. Competitors have a chance to win an electric golf cart worth $12,500.

Cost: $25 per person includes light lunch. Funds raised to aid Renal Unit at Hervey Bay Hospital. Call John on 0414 397 243 to book your team in.