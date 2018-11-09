7 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast (Nov 10-11)
SATURDAY
Fraser Coast RUM Fest
When: Gates open at noon, rodeo starts at 5pm.
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park.
What: Cheer on cowboys in a rodeo, watch a ute muster competition, and be entertained by live music.
Cost: Tickets price range up to $20.
Monster tombola
When: Doors open 11.30am. First draw at 1pm
Where: Pensioners Hall, Adelaide St, Maryborough
What: Hosted by the 2nd Maryborough Girl's Brigade, the tombola will feature an array of prizes including Christmas Gifts, crafts, baking equipment, food trays, plants and toys.
There will be a light lunch and a free afternoon tea.
Cost: Free entry
Burrum Heads markets
When: From 7-11am.
Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall, corner Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St.
What: Stalls featuring art, crafts, fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, antiques, plants, books and breakfast items available.
Cost: Free entry
SUNDAY
Remembrance Day concert
When: Performance starts at 1.30pm, doors open at 1pm.
Where: Excelsior Band Hall at Queens Park, Maryborough
What: Come watch the Maryborough Excelsior Remembrance Day Concert
Cost: Tickets cost $10. Afternoon tea included.
Lawn Mower races
When: Gates open 9am. Racing on 9.30am-2.30pm.
Where: 300 Gympie Rd, Maryborough.
What: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club is holding its next round of Mower Racing. Bring your chair and shade for an awesome day of fast, action packed extreme mower racing.
Cost: Entry is $5 per person, free for kids 12 and under.
Handmade Market
When: 8am-1pm.
Where: Hervey Bay PCYC at O'Rourke St, Pialba.
What: More than 60 stalls of locally made products and services for customers seeking niche, handmade products who enjoy meeting the crafters that make them.
Cost: Free entry.
Golf shootout
When: Sign in from 8.00 am for 9.00 am shotgun start.
Where: Fraser Lake's Golf Club at 45 Castles Rd South, Craignish.
What: Come along to the Lance Cameron Memorial Charity Day. 3 Person Ambrose Golf Event. Social Golfers most welcome. Competitors have a chance to win an electric golf cart worth $12,500.
Cost: $25 per person includes light lunch. Funds raised to aid Renal Unit at Hervey Bay Hospital. Call John on 0414 397 243 to book your team in.