7-year-old Hervey Bay girl chops her hair to help others

7 yr old Lily White after having her long hair cut off by hairdresser Tess Tuckwell and donated to Variety Children's Charity.

SEVEN-year-old Lily White took a deep breath as she watched 35cm of her hair cut from her head, knowing it would be going to a worthy cause.

The Hervey Bay girl was too young to remember the last time she had a "big haircut", but has bravely donated her blonde hair to be turned into a wig for children living with cancer; through the Variety Children's Charity.

For the last two years, Lily has been growing out her hair for the donation after she saw a show about children going through chemotherapy on television.

"Kids who have cancer have to go to hospital, the nurses give them medicine to make them better and that makes their hair fall out," Lily said.

"I feel sad about that, because I don't have to be in hospital."

Lily's mother Sam said the whole family had been counting down the day when her hair would be long enough to be chopped.

7 yr old Lily White before having her long hair cut off by hairdresser Tess Tuckwell and donated to Variety Children's Charity. Alistair Brightman

"They need at least 30cm, but we wanted to wait a little longer so that she would have some hair left," Ms White said.

"We're going to Fiji for Christmas so it will be nice for her not to have such heavy hair ... we could not be more proud of her."

Family hairdresser Tess Tuckwell at Haircorp salon in Pialba Place thanked Lily for letting her cut her hair to be donated.

"I love doing things like this," Ms Tuckwell said.

"It's really special."

Lily's hair will be sent via Australia Post to the charity for manufacturing.