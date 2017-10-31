7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off east coast of Australia

A 7.0-MAGNITUDE earthquake has struck off the east coast of Australia this morning.

Geoscience Australia recorded the quake hit Loyalty Islands, near New Caledonia, at 11.42 AEDT.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck near New Caledonia, off the east coast of Australia. Cas Garvey

It is estimated the earthquake could have been felt by people up to 1247km away and could have caused damage up to 99km away.

There is no current tsunami threat to Australia at this time.

No tsunami threat to Japan after M7.0 earthquake off Loyalty Islands https://t.co/R8b7Q9nHlG — 鈴木孝裕 (@kazuani88) October 31, 2017

Meanwhile, there have been two other recent small quakes in the Whitsundays.

A 2.1-magnitude quake was recorded east of Bowen on October 24 at 8.30am, with a depth of 10km.

The same day, a 2.6-magnitude quake was recorded by Geoscience Australia at 12.31pm also east of Bowen.