Another life lost: Officer 'sick of the fatal crashes'

Alleged drink driver involved in two car crash at Tinana

A 70-YEAR-OLD man has been charged for drink driving in Hervey Bay.

The Point Vernon man blew more than one and a half times the legal limit.

Police allege the driver had a blood alcohol reading of 0.083%.

Police pulled the driver over on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd in Urraween at 10.37am on Wednesday.

The elderly man is expected to face court on August 9.