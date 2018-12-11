LOOKING BACK: The history behind the Town Green draughts board

70 YEARS AGO TODAY: Ernest Henry Blatchford's draughts board was made of terrazzo squares defined with brass strips and was said to be the first of its type in Queensland.

70 YEARS AGO TODAY: Ernest Henry Blatchford's draughts board was made of terrazzo squares defined with brass strips and was said to be the first of its type in Queensland.

BESIDE Maryborough City Hall there is a large chess board inlaid in the grassy ground near the fountain.

I have walked by it for years, often wondering what its origins are, but in too much of a hurry moving from one meeting to another to give it much thought.

Last week I stopped to take a closer look at it and saw a clue to its origins in the brass inlay of text: "EHB 11.12.48".

That date, exactly 70 years ago from today, gave me a lead to search out who EHB was and hopefully how this chess board came to be.

Looking at old copies of the Maryborough Chronicle I ascertained that the man referenced to was Ernest Henry Blatchford, who lived in Torquay.

He was a carpenter by trade and was employed by the Railway Department in Maryborough.

It turns out the board was not built with the intention of it being used for chess, but rather the game of draughts, or checkers as it is better known today.

Mr Blatchford was a keen draughts player and had a very admirable desire that the people of Maryborough have access to an outdoors draughts board.

With this in mind he approached my predecessor, Robert McDowell, the Mayor of Maryborough, with a proposal for the construction of a large board on the green beside City Hall.

However, as this site was already very well utilised, the council suggested that it be placed under the Banyan Tree in Queen's Park, near the Memorial Gates.

Blatchford was happy with the alternative site and quickly set about raising the funds from numerous subscribers.

The construction works were undertaken by the Maryborough firm Comet Rubber Works, the board made of terrazzo squares defined with brass strips was said to be the first of its type in Queensland.

A special power board had to be installed to enable the polishing work to be carried out.

Blatchford history

The playing pieces, and the 7 foot long sticks used to move them, were made by Mr Blatchford himself.

On its official unveiling 70 years ago, the Mayor commended Mr Blatchford for the kind thought which had prompted him to take the action he had which had seen the board's move from a civic minded idea to a constructed reality.

The Mayor was particularly happy that citizens would be playing draughts in the open air and beautiful surroundings of Queen's Park.

The first game of draughts to be played on this board was then engaged in between Mr Blatchford and a Mr W Frederickson.

Many years later, the board was removed from its location under the Banyan Tree at Queen's Park, and relocated to its present spot beside City Hall, not far from where Ernest Henry Blatchford originally intended it to go.