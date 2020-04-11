Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In excess of $7,000 and other drug related items were found in a woman’s car after Mitchell police searched her car.
In excess of $7,000 and other drug related items were found in a woman’s car after Mitchell police searched her car.
News

$7,000, thousands of clipseal bags seized in Warrego Hwy search

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN EXCESS of $7,000 and thousands of empty clipseal bags have been found in a woman’s car.

Mitchell Police intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd just before 9pm last night.

After searching the car, they seized a number of items in relation to a drug operation, including a set of scales, in excess of $7,000 cash, thousands of empty clipseal bags and other containers that may relate to drug use.

The woman is yet to be charged and investigations are continuing.

Officer in charge at the Mitchell police station, Adam Robertson said the driver had already previously been cautioned in Longreach at 1pm yesterday, but had lawful reasons for travelling.

“We have also issued a number of cautions for non essential travel this week,” he said.

A car load of four people were cautioned for non essential travel at 3.30pm yesterday when they were intercepted on Mary St, Mitchell after travelling from Roma.

Roma police will be doing general patrolling the whole Easter weekend, with no fines or warnings issued as of yet.

‘So far everyone has had the right paperwork, or it’s been for essential travel,” the officer said.

More to come …

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOPE IS HERE: Ultimate Coast jobs hub launches

        premium_icon HOPE IS HERE: Ultimate Coast jobs hub launches

        Business The council has joined forces with the Chronicle in a historic jobs campaign

        M’boro churches take Easter online

        premium_icon M’boro churches take Easter online

        News ‘We’ve put a lot of effort into our online presence’

        MP Llew O’Brien’s message for a different kind of Easter

        MP Llew O’Brien’s message for a different kind of Easter

        News Here is MP Llew O’Briens Easter message for the people of Wide Bay.

        Medical masks made at Maaroom

        premium_icon Medical masks made at Maaroom

        News The Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association has made hundreds of medical masks...