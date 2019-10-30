70,000 bees found in hive in couple’s roof

A BRISBANE couple made a shocking discovery in their roof after noticing a distinct "humming" noise inside their home.

Beekeeper Paul Wood, of Brisbane Backyard Bees, estimated about 10 to 15kg of honey would be in the ceiling of the home. He told news.com.au he thought the hive, which was elaborate and metres long, had been in the home for about two years.

The homeowners, a couple from Carseldine in Brisbane, said they'd been able to hear the bees buzzing from inside their home. But they were shocked to discover a massive, two-metre-long, 30cm-deep hive had been built into the ceiling of their home, with an estimated 70,000 bees taking up residence between the joists in the ceiling's cavity.

Before the hive was discovered, the couple had seen the bees outside and had suffered a few stings.

"And you can just hear them … a humming and a little bit of a scratching noise," one of the homeowners told the ABC.

The incredible hive discovered in the roof. Picture: ABC Brisbane

The hive was in a deep cavity. Picture: ABC Brisbane

You can just hear the humming. Picture: ABC Brisbane

Mr Wood said during spring, the discovery of new hives was not unusual as bees were likely to swarm and move about in groups.

He said bee colonies naturally "split" into a swarm, with colonies travelling in swarms to create new hives. As he talked to news.com.au, he was travelling to remove a swarm from a Brisbane Hospital.

"Swarming is natural - the groups of bees split in half," he told news.com.au. "They would naturally look for a tree to swarm in before building a hive."

He explained hives and swarms of bees occurred in unusual places due to habitat loss and trees being cut down.

Mr Wood said calling pest control to exterminate the insects could often be a mistake - in this case, the roof would have to be removed nonetheless. He said any amount of honey left in the ceiling would "destroy" the roof.

To remove the hive, Mr Wood cut into the roof and vacuumed up the bees, which were transported from the home in a special box. Mr Wood said he'd be taking the bees to his own property to care for them.