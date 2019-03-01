Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics have frantically tried to save a man who drowned during a swim at a Gold Coast beach this morning.
Paramedics have frantically tried to save a man who drowned during a swim at a Gold Coast beach this morning.
News

Man drowns at popular beach during morning swim

by Talisa Eley
1st Mar 2019 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has drowned during an early morning swim at a popular Gold Coast beach today.

The 70-year-old man was in the water near the North Burleigh Surf Life Saving Club near Kratzmann Ave around 7am when he found himself in trouble.

He was pulled from the water unconscious before paramedics worked desperately to save his life.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was not taken to hospital.

He died at the scene.

It follows a near-drowning in Surfers Paradise last night where a man in his 30s swallowed water while caught in a rip at the beach.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition around 6.20pm.

drowning editors picks north burleigh beach

Top Stories

    Detective organises funeral for Granville murder victim

    premium_icon Detective organises funeral for Granville murder victim

    News After a discouraging start in their efforts to raise money to give Darren Ints a memorial, family and friends of the Granville man found an angel in blue.

    WATCH: Boy, woman airlifted off Fraser after dingo attack

    premium_icon WATCH: Boy, woman airlifted off Fraser after dingo attack

    News A pack of dingoes attacked the woman and boy.

    COURT: Masturbating grandfather sent to jail

    premium_icon COURT: Masturbating grandfather sent to jail

    News He masturbated in front of one woman at Tiaro.

    M'boro MP ends speculation on whether he will run in 2020

    premium_icon M'boro MP ends speculation on whether he will run in 2020

    News Mr Saunders had a health check up in Brisbane.