30°
News

71 claims for Wide Bay Burnett region in Debbie's aftermath

Blake Antrobus
| 1st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Wide Bay Burnett has registered over 70 claims in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.
Wide Bay Burnett has registered over 70 claims in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie. Jon Le-bon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE ex-tropical cyclone Debbie left a trail of destruction up north, insurance claims for the Wide Bay Burnett region remain relatively low, according to the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland.

More than 1400 insurance claims have been registered with the RACQ, but only 71 were from the Wide Bay Burnett region.

A spokesperson from the RACQ said it was a low number for the moment, but the organisation expected the number to "increase significantly in the coming days."

"So far the majority of claims are for storm damage with a small number for flooding," the spokesperson said.

"RACQ Insurance customers can rest assured that they are covered for damage caused by storm, cyclone, flood and storm surge."

Maryborough and Hervey Bay Insurance Brokers only received 30 claims over the past few days.

Principal Andrew Stevens said it was a minor number, with most registering claims for superficial damage to property.

Principal Andrew Stevens said it was a minor number, with most registering claims for superficial damage to property.

"It's quite superficial damage...it's welcoming news this time, to see that everybody is safe," he said.

"Some people have likely not reported the claims yet so there's still a chance there will be more.

"The claims are still being assessed, but some could be up to $3000 on average."

Mr Stevens encouraged people to report any damages to their insurers as soon as possible.

"They want to know what the damages are, and they can't assist if they don't know the extent of the damge. They're the ones paying the bill," he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cyclone debbie fcbusiness fcweather

71 claims for Wide Bay Burnett region in Debbie's aftermath

71 claims for Wide Bay Burnett region in Debbie's aftermath

WHILE ex-tropical cyclone Debbie left a trail of destruction up north, insurance claims for the Wide Bay Burnett region remain low.

Top 5 Fraser Coast stories you must read from the week

Tropical cyclone debbie

Five big stories of the week on the Fraser Coast.

More Australians born overseas according to ABS

50 year commemorative service, August 18, 2016.

, Australian residents born in Germany have had almost zero growth

UPDATE: Water restrictions expected to be down-graded

OVERFLOW: Hundreds of mega litres of water is running out of Lenthalls Dam.

The decision is expected to be made next week.

Local Partners

10 ideas of what to do on Fraser Coast this weekend

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

Planning to host NAIDOC Week events? Grants are available

NAIDOC flag raising and awards ceremony at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay - the Aboriginal flag.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Our Language Matters is this year's NAIDOC Week theme.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits after controversy erupted about a joke about dead babies.

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

Will Simon find love?

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan

It's the question everyone wants to know

MUSIC: James Blunt's new album a gift for loved-up couples

James Blunt

The British crooner is back with his new album

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Forthcoming...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Beachfront Luxury Living

3 Volute Way, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from ... Forthcoming...

This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from water. Unobstructed views of the beach Best position in town All offers presented prior to...

Lakeside Block 721m2

17 Sirenia Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views ... Forthcoming...

Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views from the front , ideal location in a quiet area and an easy walk to the...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

ONLY METERS FROM WATER

10 Bentwood Street, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land 954m2 in a quiet cul-de-sac 2 Blocks from beach in a popular ... Forthcoming...

954m2 in a quiet cul-de-sac 2 Blocks from beach in a popular area Flat,clean and fully fenced. Owner keen to sell so will look at all offers before auction.

DESIGNED FOR LEISURE

170/230 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Gated resort style complex Pool, tennis court and gymnasium 3 bedrooms with built-ins Main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite Open plan living Well equipped...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

When Position Counts

23 Arlington Ct, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

This beautifully presented 4 bedroom brick and tile home. Ensuite and walk in robe to main bedroom. Single lock up garage Entertainment area Good side access.

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!