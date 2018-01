A POWER outage has affected about 715 homes across the Fraser Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Houses in Maryvale, Torquay, Wondunna, Scarness and Kawungan have been left without power due to "damage requiring emergency repairs" as of 3.57pm.

Ergon crews are working on site to restore power.

It is not known when power will be restored.

More to come.