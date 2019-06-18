73-year-old taken for joyride in stolen aged care bus

Two people in a stolen Blue Care bus have led police on a high-speed chase across Maroochydore before crashing into a police car this afternoon.

A 73-year-old man has been taken on a joyride in a stolen Blue Care bus, with the thieves leading police on a "high-speed" pursuit across Maroochydore this afternoon.

It resulted in the arrest of two men after the bus crashed into a police car.

The white Mercedes bus was allegedly stolen from a Hinkler Pde, Maroochydore address at 3.30pm.

Just after 4.30pm the spokeswoman said police "tracked and located" the van at the Old Homemakers Centre, in Maroochydore.

A Maroochydore business owner had observed a dozen police vehicles, including unmarked, and 4x4 vehicles, involved in the "high-speed" chase.

Acting Superintendent Sunshine Coast District Jason Overland said the two men, in the early 20s, were known to police.

Supt Overland said members of public helped "track and locate" the vehicle, which led police "right across the Coast".

"Public safety is the number one concern, which is while it took a very long time," Supt Overland said.

"They did the run around the whole Coast, Caloundra, Nambour, spotted in various locations.

"We are still looking at home it was stolen. It could be a case of opportunism.

"To say the offenders were known to police is a bit of an understatement."