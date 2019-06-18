Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people in a stolen Blue Care bus have led police on a high-speed chase across Maroochydore before crashing into a police car this afternoon.
Two people in a stolen Blue Care bus have led police on a high-speed chase across Maroochydore before crashing into a police car this afternoon. Warren Lynam
Crime

73-year-old taken for joyride in stolen aged care bus

Matty Holdsworth
by
18th Jun 2019 5:11 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 73-year-old man has been taken on a joyride in a stolen Blue Care bus, with the thieves leading police on a "high-speed" pursuit across Maroochydore this afternoon.

It resulted in the arrest of two men after the bus crashed into a police car.

The white Mercedes bus was allegedly stolen from a Hinkler Pde, Maroochydore address at 3.30pm.

Just after 4.30pm the spokeswoman said police "tracked and located" the van at the Old Homemakers Centre, in Maroochydore.

 

Two people in a stolen Blue Care bus have led police on a high-speed chase across Maroochydore before crashing into a police car this afternoon.
Two people in a stolen Blue Care bus have led police on a high-speed chase across Maroochydore before crashing into a police car this afternoon. Warren Lynam


A Maroochydore business owner had observed a dozen police vehicles, including unmarked, and 4x4 vehicles, involved in the "high-speed" chase. 

Acting Superintendent Sunshine Coast District Jason Overland said the two men, in the early 20s, were known to police.

Supt Overland said members of public helped "track and locate" the vehicle, which led police "right across the Coast".

"Public safety is the number one concern, which is while it took a very long time," Supt Overland said.

"They did the run around the whole Coast, Caloundra, Nambour, spotted in various locations.

"We are still looking at home it was stolen. It could be a case of opportunism.

"To say the offenders were known to police is a bit of an understatement." 

aged care blue care crime editors picks joyride police police chase sunshine coast thetf
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The love of country runs deep

    premium_icon The love of country runs deep

    Whats On GERRY Connors has played in every pub and club in town during his 60 year music career.

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:41 PM
    GIG GUIDE: 16 live acts to get your toes tapping

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: 16 live acts to get your toes tapping

    News Kick back, relax with live tunes by local artists.

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    TOP 10 SALES: Dundowran home's lagoon views fetch high price

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Dundowran home's lagoon views fetch high price

    News Twenty-three houses and four units are listed for more than $1 mil

    • 18th Jun 2019 4:50 PM
    Improve your communication with G'day Toastmasters

    premium_icon Improve your communication with G'day Toastmasters

    Community Finding confidence

    • 18th Jun 2019 4:45 PM