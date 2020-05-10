Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUN SMART: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Jade Wellings at Petersen Park in Craignish. Photo: Contributed
SUN SMART: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Jade Wellings at Petersen Park in Craignish. Photo: Contributed
News

$73k makeover for popular Coast playground

Stuart Fast
10th May 2020 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER COAST families visiting the popular playground at Petersen Park in Craignish will have more protection from the sun as part of a $73,000 makeover starting this month.

Councillor Jade Wellings said the project was expected to be finished in June.

“It will encourage further use of the park once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted,” Cr Wellings said.

A key feature of the upgrade will be the installation of a shade cover over the playground equipment.

“In my discussions with residents over the past few months, many wonderful ideas have been put forward to develop the park,” Cr Wellings said.

“The park has so much potential and so much open space.

“These works are a good start towards making the park more family friendly.”

The project includes paths and connecting electricity from the amenities block to the barbecues, installing lights in the existing and new picnic shelter that will also allow for further future expansion if required.

The barbecue, table and seat setting will be wheelchair accessible.

The $73,000 project was identified from public feedback collected during the development of the 2018 Parks Infrastructure and Enhancement Plan for Petersen Park in 2018.

Future works could include developing the carpark area.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast craignish fraser coast regional councillor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        Health There are officially no active coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay health region

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        premium_icon Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        News The men was stopped by police in Maryborough

        TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

        premium_icon TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

        News There’s plenty of chances to spoil your mum