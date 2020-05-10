$73k makeover for popular Coast playground

SUN SMART: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Jade Wellings at Petersen Park in Craignish. Photo: Contributed

SUN SMART: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and Councillor Jade Wellings at Petersen Park in Craignish. Photo: Contributed

FRASER COAST families visiting the popular playground at Petersen Park in Craignish will have more protection from the sun as part of a $73,000 makeover starting this month.

Councillor Jade Wellings said the project was expected to be finished in June.

“It will encourage further use of the park once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted,” Cr Wellings said.

A key feature of the upgrade will be the installation of a shade cover over the playground equipment.

“In my discussions with residents over the past few months, many wonderful ideas have been put forward to develop the park,” Cr Wellings said.

“The park has so much potential and so much open space.

“These works are a good start towards making the park more family friendly.”

The project includes paths and connecting electricity from the amenities block to the barbecues, installing lights in the existing and new picnic shelter that will also allow for further future expansion if required.

The barbecue, table and seat setting will be wheelchair accessible.

The $73,000 project was identified from public feedback collected during the development of the 2018 Parks Infrastructure and Enhancement Plan for Petersen Park in 2018.

Future works could include developing the carpark area.