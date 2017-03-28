UPDATE: 73yo man in M'Boro crash sustains a broken neck

A petrol powered scooter and sedan crashed at the intersection of Alice and Russell Streets, Maryborough.

UPDATE: An elderly man who was involved in a car crash in Maryborough on March 19, sustained a fractured neck from the crash.

In the accident, the 73-year-old man's scooter collided with a car at the Alice and Russell Sts intersection.

His heart stopped beating at the scene but was given CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Originally he was sent to Hervey Bay Hospital, but later transferred to a Brisbane hospital.

A petrol powered scooter and sedan crashed at the intersection of Alice and Russell Streets, Maryborough.

Officer-in-charge of Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Steve Webb said it appeared that the elderly man had continued past a stop sign.

""He may have stopped at the stop sign, but he's gone through it, and he's driven in front of another vehicle," Sgt Webb said.

"He's in a very bad way. He has been taken to hospital."

Sgt Webb praised the Sedan occupants for keeping the man's heart going.

"The young ladies did a really good job," he said.

The two nurses were uninjured.

Roads around the crash corner have now reopened.

