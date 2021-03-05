Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for.
James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for.
Crime

74yo slapped with stalking charge over takeaway shop tiff

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 74-year-old who can't walk without assistance has been charged with stalking over what he says was a falling out with the owner of his local takeaway shop.

James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for on Thursday.

Outside court, the Maroochydore man said he had to ride his mobility scooter past the shop, which the charge related to, daily in order to get to the supermarket and his doctor's appointments.

He said he had some disagreements with the owner of the shop which he had previously been a customer of.

But he was surprised when he was charged with stalking.

"I was really angry," he said.

Car bursts into flames after crash with truck

Woman throws dog at victim in 'unusual' assault

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription to win

Mr Green, who has limited movement after suffering a stroke, is accused of stalking the man between April 1, 2020 and January 12, 2021.

In court, lawyer Ben Rynderman said he had taken a Legal Aid application from Mr Green and he expected the matter would be discussed with police prior to the next mention.

"I will be offering Mr Green advice as to the merit of the case against him and what constitutes stalking," Mr Rynderman later told the Daily.

The matter was adjourned to March 29 and Mr Green's bail was enlarged.

Community Newsletter SignUp
court crime editors picks maroochydore stalking
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ”Shadow of Bundy”: Hospital plan leaves Bay behind says GP

        Premium Content ”Shadow of Bundy”: Hospital plan leaves Bay behind says GP

        News Doctor Paul Neeskens has been a local GP in Hervey Bay for 34 years, and having seen the evolution of medical and health needs across the region, finds placing the main...

        Beloved M’boro business owners ready to retire

        Premium Content Beloved M’boro business owners ready to retire

        News For almost 30 years, Robyn and Bill Knight have been part of Maryborough’s business...

        “I’m Rumpelstiltskin”: No fairy-tale ending to boozy arrest

        Premium Content “I’m Rumpelstiltskin”: No fairy-tale ending to boozy arrest

        Crime Bizarre incident lands man in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.