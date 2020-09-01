Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the leg.
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the leg.
News

7Eleven crime scene after boy shot in leg

by Danielle O’Neal
1st Sep 2020 9:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after being shot in an incident in Moreton Bay overnight.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Buckley and Ulhmann Rd in Burpengary East about 3am Tuesday morning where critical care paramedics treated a male teenager for a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition

The circumstances leading up to the gunshot wounding are unclear.

A crime scene was established at 7Eleven Burpengary East, where it is understood the boy sought refuge after being shot.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as 7Eleven crime scene after boy shot in leg

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: Man busted with stolen bottle of booze

        Premium Content COURT: Man busted with stolen bottle of booze

        Crime The man pleaded guilty to stealing

        • 1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM
        Reality stars’ next step revealed as TV home hits market

        Premium Content Reality stars’ next step revealed as TV home hits market

        News One of the best known houses in Maryborough has been sold

        OPINION: Time for the left to step out of the echo chamber

        Premium Content OPINION: Time for the left to step out of the echo chamber

        Opinion There is room for all kinds of opinions and ideas

        M’boro mum of four squeezes autistic son’s throat

        Premium Content M’boro mum of four squeezes autistic son’s throat

        Crime The child had behavioural issues, the court heard