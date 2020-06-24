$7m shortfall shows human side of budget figures

IN THE notoriously dry atmosphere of a council budget meeting, the last thing anyone would expect to hear is genuinely heartfelt expressions of emotion.

That was what attendees at yesterday’s Maryborough City Hall meeting experienced as the mayor and councillors seemed to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

A feeling of “we did it” hung in the air as the mayor delivered what will no doubt be the most difficult budget of his political career.

Residents facing the crushing financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on so many no doubt have little sympathy to spare for councillors and council staff preparing and delivering a budget during this crisis. Taking a $7 million hit as a result of deliberate efforts to ease the burden on residents, however, shows this council may not be the money-grubbing tax collector some accuse it of being.

As Mayor George Seymour said, the council could run at a surplus every year if it kept putting rates up. The very human decision the council made this year was to take care of the people who entrust it to serve them.

Of course, this will not stop the detractors. There is no getting around the fact that general rates will go up for some residents and no doubt unpopular financial decisions will be made.

The social media warriors will not come armed with polite objections but with vile vitriol and personal accusations.

These reactions are all too familiar to councillors (and journalists, for that matter).

Here’s hoping they spare a thought for the almost impossible decisions our political leaders are faced with every day.

They, like the rest of us, can ultimately only do their best.

Running at a $7 million deficit – much like ending the print production of a 160-year-old newspaper – is far from the preferred outcome.

No one is immune to the financial impact of coronavirus.

Let’s all do our best to show a little grace to those making unfathomably tough decisions.