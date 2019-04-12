8 boredom-busting Fraser Coast activities at the weekend

TEARING IT UP: Travis Hutchinson in the Production Sedans round at Maryborough Speedway in February. The Title will be held at the Speedway on Saturday from 4pm.

TODAY

Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Come along for high octane action as the Production Sedans Title kicks off in the Heritage City.

Cost: Adults $25, pensioners and students $20, children under 12 free, families (two adults and two children) $75

Afterglow

When: From 3pm

Where: City Park, Pialba

What: Celebrate Youth Week in style with live music, food, games and glowsticks out on the green.

Cost: Free

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

Tipples and Tales

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough

What: Meet the gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.

Cost: $30

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

TOMORROW

Sunday Session at Enzo's

When: From 3pm

Where: Enzo's on the Beach

What: Barry Charles will be dishing out the tunes at the sunset bar, so sit back and enjoy your Sunday on the beach.

Cost: Phone 41246375 for bookings

Ride 4 Life Show and Shine

When: 7.30-1.30pm. Registration closes 10.30am

Where: Sunstate Motorcycles, 81 Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay

What: Raising funds to assist suicide prevention group Jaie's Journey Inc. Categories include trike, sports, cruiser, daily hack and vintage.

Cost: $10 per bike.

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork from 10am. Bookings are essential. Contact 41285100.

Cost: Free