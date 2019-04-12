8 boredom-busting Fraser Coast activities at the weekend
TODAY
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Come along for high octane action as the Production Sedans Title kicks off in the Heritage City.
Cost: Adults $25, pensioners and students $20, children under 12 free, families (two adults and two children) $75
Afterglow
When: From 3pm
Where: City Park, Pialba
What: Celebrate Youth Week in style with live music, food, games and glowsticks out on the green.
Cost: Free
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
Tipples and Tales
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough
What: Meet the gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.
Cost: $30
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
TOMORROW
Sunday Session at Enzo's
When: From 3pm
Where: Enzo's on the Beach
What: Barry Charles will be dishing out the tunes at the sunset bar, so sit back and enjoy your Sunday on the beach.
Cost: Phone 41246375 for bookings
Ride 4 Life Show and Shine
When: 7.30-1.30pm. Registration closes 10.30am
Where: Sunstate Motorcycles, 81 Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay
What: Raising funds to assist suicide prevention group Jaie's Journey Inc. Categories include trike, sports, cruiser, daily hack and vintage.
Cost: $10 per bike.
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork from 10am. Bookings are essential. Contact 41285100.
Cost: Free