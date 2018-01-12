8 fun things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY
BULL AND MONSTER TRUCK SHOW
What: A monster of a show! Featuring bull riding, monster truck fun, car crunchies, stunts, and much more.
Where: Seagulls Rugby Leagues Club Grounds
When: Action to start at 4.30pm.
Cost: Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for children under 14, and free for those aged two-years-old and under. Buy tickets online at www.monstertruck promotionsaustralia.com.
BURNOUTS
What: Maryborough Speedway is hosting a burnout event. Come watch some of the best regional burnout drivers burn rubber.
Where: Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open at 11am for a 1pm start.
Cost: General admission is $20, $15 for students under 18 and pensioners.
WATERCOLOUR SESSION
What: A watercolour workshop for adults and teenagers to learn how to break free of past constraints and learn new techniques to inspire abstract expression in a variety of water mediums
Where: ArtAbility, 14 Marr St, Point Vernon
When: 10am-3pm.
Cost: $75, includes morning tea.
PIER PARK MARKETS
What: There will be fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.
Where: Next to the Urangan Pier at Pier St, Urangan
When: 7am-1pm.
Cost: Free entry.
KIDS KAREOKE
What: Karaoke and disco for kids. Come and join the fun. Boost your confidence singing karaoke in groups of four, exercise through dancing and make new friends.
Where: 19 Pulgul St, Urangan.
When: 1.30pm-9pm. Bookings essential, call Lisa on 0490 729 917.
TOMORROW
BURRUM HEADS VILLAGE MARKET
What: Hand crafted items from locals, fruit and vegetables, a barbecue held by the SES, coffee and cakes.
Where: 45 Howard St, Burrum Heads.
When: 7-11am.
Cost: Free entry. To book a stall costs $10, with proceeds donated to various charities.
TORQUAY BEACHSIDE MARKETS
What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items, original gift ware and entertainment.
Where: Opposite the Torquay Post Office at 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.
When: 8am-1pm.
Cost: Free entry. For information, email info@torquaymarkets.com.au.
KOALA MARKETS
What: The iconic Koala Markets has an abundance of stalls to browse with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, jewellery and more.
Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan.
When: From 6am.
Cost: Free.