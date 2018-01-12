8 fun things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Ryen Andrews-Young demonstrates the wall of fire ahead of Monster Buckin' Madness, at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.

SATURDAY



BULL AND MONSTER TRUCK SHOW



What: A monster of a show! Featuring bull riding, monster truck fun, car crunchies, stunts, and much more.



Where: Seagulls Rugby Leagues Club Grounds



When: Action to start at 4.30pm.



Cost: Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for children under 14, and free for those aged two-years-old and under. Buy tickets online at www.monstertruck promotionsaustralia.com.





BURNOUTS



What: Maryborough Speedway is hosting a burnout event. Come watch some of the best regional burnout drivers burn rubber.



Where: Maryborough Speedway



When: Gates open at 11am for a 1pm start.



Cost: General admission is $20, $15 for students under 18 and pensioners.





WATERCOLOUR SESSION



What: A watercolour workshop for adults and teenagers to learn how to break free of past constraints and learn new techniques to inspire abstract expression in a variety of water mediums



Where: ArtAbility, 14 Marr St, Point Vernon



When: 10am-3pm.



Cost: $75, includes morning tea.

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman





PIER PARK MARKETS



What: There will be fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.



Where: Next to the Urangan Pier at Pier St, Urangan



When: 7am-1pm.



Cost: Free entry.





KIDS KAREOKE



What: Karaoke and disco for kids. Come and join the fun. Boost your confidence singing karaoke in groups of four, exercise through dancing and make new friends.



Where: 19 Pulgul St, Urangan.



When: 1.30pm-9pm. Bookings essential, call Lisa on 0490 729 917.

TOMORROW



BURRUM HEADS VILLAGE MARKET



What: Hand crafted items from locals, fruit and vegetables, a barbecue held by the SES, coffee and cakes.



Where: 45 Howard St, Burrum Heads.



When: 7-11am.



Cost: Free entry. To book a stall costs $10, with proceeds donated to various charities.





TORQUAY BEACHSIDE MARKETS



What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items, original gift ware and entertainment.



Where: Opposite the Torquay Post Office at 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.



When: 8am-1pm.



Cost: Free entry. For information, email info@torquaymarkets.com.au.





KOALA MARKETS



What: The iconic Koala Markets has an abundance of stalls to browse with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, jewellery and more.



Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan.



When: From 6am.



Cost: Free.





