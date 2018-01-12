Menu
8 fun things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Ryen Andrews-Young demonstrates the wall of fire ahead of Monster Buckin' Madness, at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.
Ryen Andrews-Young demonstrates the wall of fire ahead of Monster Buckin' Madness, at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park. Matthew McInerney

SATURDAY

BULL AND MONSTER TRUCK SHOW

What: A monster of a show! Featuring bull riding, monster truck fun, car crunchies, stunts, and much more.

Where: Seagulls Rugby Leagues Club Grounds

When: Action to start at 4.30pm.

Cost: Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for children under 14, and free for those aged two-years-old and under. Buy tickets online at www.monstertruck promotionsaustralia.com.



BURNOUTS

What: Maryborough Speedway is hosting a burnout event. Come watch some of the best regional burnout drivers burn rubber.

Where: Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open at 11am for a 1pm start.

Cost: General admission is $20, $15 for students under 18 and pensioners.



WATERCOLOUR SESSION

What: A watercolour workshop for adults and teenagers to learn how to break free of past constraints and learn new techniques to inspire abstract expression in a variety of water mediums

Where: ArtAbility, 14 Marr St, Point Vernon

When: 10am-3pm.

Cost: $75, includes morning tea.

 

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market.
Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman



PIER PARK MARKETS

What: There will be fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.

Where: Next to the Urangan Pier at Pier St, Urangan

When: 7am-1pm.

Cost: Free entry.



KIDS KAREOKE

What: Karaoke and disco for kids. Come and join the fun. Boost your confidence singing karaoke in groups of four, exercise through dancing and make new friends.

Where: 19 Pulgul St, Urangan.

When: 1.30pm-9pm. Bookings essential, call Lisa on 0490 729 917.

 

TOMORROW

BURRUM HEADS VILLAGE MARKET

What: Hand crafted items from locals, fruit and vegetables, a barbecue held by the SES, coffee and cakes.

Where: 45 Howard St, Burrum Heads.

When: 7-11am.

Cost: Free entry. To book a stall costs $10, with proceeds donated to various charities.



TORQUAY BEACHSIDE MARKETS

What: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items, original gift ware and entertainment.

Where: Opposite the Torquay Post Office at 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

When: 8am-1pm.

Cost: Free entry. For information, email info@torquaymarkets.com.au.



 KOALA MARKETS

What: The iconic Koala Markets has an abundance of stalls to browse with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, jewellery and more.

Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan.

When: From 6am.

Cost: Free.


 

