8 fun things to do in and near the Fraser Coast this weekend

TASTE OF THE WORLD: The Childers Festivall is on this weekend, highlighted by Sunday's market day.

SATURDAY

COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT

When: 1-5pm

Where: Burrum District Community Centre in Howard

What: The country music concert is a fundraiser for the Burrum and District Museum. Performers will include Crystal Image (Edith and Athol Matcham), Tony Wagner, Late Harvest Group, Len McKenzie, Terry Hilton and more

Cost: $10 which includes afternoon tea. Tickets available at the door.

TINANA DANCE

When: From 7pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

What: Dance Promotions will host their regular old time dance with Gary and Geoff entertaining. Dancing is a great way to exercise and meet new friends. For more information phone Joff McGovern on 0438867090.

Cost: $10 includes supper, lucky door and novelty prizes.

HEAR THE GAUGER'S STORIES

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum at Wharf St, Maryborough

What: Tipples and Tales is a combination of storytelling, with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement, and a tantalising tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and delicious platters. Bookings are essential, call 41905722.

Cost: $30

BEAUTY EVENT FOR TEEN GIRLS

When: 6.30pm-9pm

Where: Brolga Theatre at 5 Walker St, Maryborough

What: Hosted by Bella Girls Maryborough, Bigger, Brighter, Bolder 2017 will have guest speakers, a live panel, food, drinks, games, and more. It's for girls aged 13-17. The dress theme is black and white.

Cost: $20. Go online here to book tickets: http://bit.ly/2eSy16k.

SUNDAY

SUNDAY IN THE PARK

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Queens Park at Bazaar or Richmond Sts, Maryborough

What: Sunday in the Park with Melsa's miniature steam trains, jumping castle, face painting, Gelato Ice Cream, Pedals Coffee, and the Excelsior City Band will entertain from 11am and run a barbecue with cold drinks. Riding the miniature trains cost $2, children all ages welcome, closed shoes must be worn.

Cost: Free entry

CONCERT FOR COEN

When: From 1.30pm

Where: Brolga Theatre at 5 Walker St, Maryborough

What: Concert For Coen with entertainment by Toni Robinson's Dance School, LAD Studio and Riverside Christian College Dancers with singing and instrumental performances from Nicolette Harper, Amy Ross, Melange and the Maryborough Youth and Show Choir. For anyone wanting to make a donation phone Toni Robinson on 0419212740.

Cost: $10. There will be donation tins in the Brolga foyer.

WILDLIFE SANCTUARY MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary at Mungar Rd, Maryborough West

What: Country Markets: plenty of stalls from crafts to bric-a-brac, Bush Donuts, jumping castle. Stalls wanted including fresh fruit and veg. Phone 41222080 for more information.

Cost: Entry is a gold coin donation, which also includes entry to the sanctuary.

ALL WEEKEND

MULTICULTURAL FUN IN CHILDERS

When: On from 2pm today, and 9am-3.30pm tomorrow.

Where: Childers

What: The 22nd annual Childers Festival will include Opera by the Lake, Isis Mill Cane Fire Tours, Heritage Tours, Off the Wagon Wine Tours and Arts in the Park, and Sunday's festival day will have over 400 stalls, five stages of non-stop multicultural entertainment and cuisine from all parts of the globe.

Cost: Free entry