8 jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now

ARE you currently looking for a job on the Fraser Coast? Here are eight position that applications are open for.

Receptionist

An accounting firm in Maryborough is looking for an experience receptionist, for immediate start. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume HERE.

Kindergarten director

C & K Kindergarten in Maryborough is looking for a new director. They're looking for someone with personality, passion, patience, creativity, flexibility, and dedication to the job. Apply with a cover letter addressing the job criteria and resume to kindycommittee@outlook.com. Find the job description HERE.

Motor mechanic

Kmart Tyre and Auto Service has a vacancy for a new team member. The Pialba location is seeking a leading hand/motor mechanic. Requirement for the role including having experience in servicing and repairing light motor vehicles, and motor mechanic trade qualifications. For more information on the role go to ktas.com.au/careers.

Sales role

Dodo Connect, inside Stockland Hervey Bay, needs a full-time sales person.Their ad says they need someone who is self-driven, sales savvy, creative and is a positive sales professionals. Read more HERE.

Administration officer

Fraser Coast Regional Council has a vacancy for a fleet administration officer. The role will be responsible for administrative duties to the fleet team. Visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au to apply.

Youth worker

Multiple part-time opportunities are up for grabs The successful applicants will be working with vulnerable young people whose lives have been impacted by trauma. Find out about the opportunities HERE.

Casual receptionist

Ingenia Holidays Hervey Bay is looking for a receptionist/front office administrator to provide service to its guests. Apply HERE.

IT support officer

Fraser Coast Regional Council it looking for an IT support officer to join its Hervey Bay team. This role is responsible for providing support to the council through the Information Technology helpdesk system.