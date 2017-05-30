8 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

Are you looking for a job?

1. MEDICAL TYPIST

BR Radiology Hervey Bay is looking for a full time medical typist to join the team. The position will be working Monday to Friday, with some Saturday shifts. Previous experience is an advantage.

2. CLINICAL NURSE - AGED CARE

Great role for a Senior RN or CN with experience in Aged Care.

3. TRAINERS AND FACILITATORS

Australian Employment & Training Solutions is seeking trainers, either contract, casual or permanent, to deliver the Australian Government's Youth Jobs PaTH Employability Skills Training programme across the following locations: Maryborough, Wide Bay, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast.

4. ELECTRICIAN

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group is looking for a trade qualified electrician to join their team.

5. PAYROLL SUPERVISOR

Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for a payroll supervisor to join the team. Do you have people management skills as well as experience in working in a dedicated Payroll environment? This job is for you.

6. PHYSIOTHERAPIST

Choice, Passion, Life is looking for an experienced or graduate physiotherapist to join the team. The company wants passionate people to join their leading multidisciplinary team of Allied Health professionals.

7. MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST

If you have previous Medical Experience in the same field, exceptional communication and written skills and have an energetic spirit and organisational skills, this is the role for you.

8. CASUAL MERCHANDISERS

Powerforce is recruiting for a casual merchandisers in Hervey Bay/ Maryborough to join the field team and have the opportunity to further develop your skills and experience in this fast growing company.

