27°
News

8 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

Annie Perets
| 16th May 2017 1:26 PM
Job hunting
Job hunting Keagan Elder

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ARE you looking for employment on the Fraser Coast? Maybe one of these opportunities is for you.

Here are some jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast right now.

1. Sales and customer service officer

Steeline Roofin Spot is looking for a new team member for its Hervey Bay office. They're looking for an "enthusiastic, motivated, outgoing person." The job will be a mix of attending to clients and general office duties. Apply with a resume and cover letter to dportbury@steeline.com.au. Find out more about the role here.

2. Sales consultant

A role is available for an enthusiastic new home sales consultant to work at Dixon Homes Hervey Bay. Sales experience within the construction industry is preferred but training will be provided for the right candidate. Apply for the advertised role by emailing dario@dixonhomeshb.com.au.

3. Mechanic

A trade qualified mechanic is wanted to work with the Fraser Coast Regional Council. The successful applicant will join the council's fleet maintenance team based in Maryborough, primarily working on maintenance of council's vehicles and plant fleet. Apply and find out more at wewantyou.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

4. Warehouse shift coordinator

Hyne Timber has a vacancy for a shift coordinator to work out of their Tuan site. The leadership position will provide guidance to other employees, ensuring their safety, and striving for better overall performance. Go here to learn more about the job and how to apply.

5. Park manager

Ingenia Holidays Hervey Bay is looking for someone to manage the tourist accommodation in Torquay. The role will require the successful candidate to conduct weekly inspections of the site, manage the park's staff and collect outstanding payments. Someone with a background in tourism, property, sales, aged care or venue management is preferred. If this sounds like the opportunity that you've been looking for, find out more about the role here.

6. Assistant manager

Snooze Hervey Bay is looking for a confident and enthusiastic individual to join its team as an assistant manager. Tasks will include attending to customers, assisting the store manager, stock ordering, liaising with suppliers and training the team. The full-time role is looking for someone who must be available to work weekends, evenings and public holidays. Applications are asked to go through Snooze's online employment process. Find out more about the job here.

7. Journalist

The Fraser Coast Chronicle has a vacancy for a journalist to join its editorial team. Reporting daily on news in the community, this is an opportunity to launch a career in journalism. Applicants with qualifications and experience preferred. Find out more by emailing jordan.philp@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

8. Store manager

Bras n Things has an opportunity for a new store manager to take charge of its Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre location. Advertised as a maternity leave contract, the store manager will ensure smooth daily operation and help create a positive experience for customers. Apply here.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcemployment fcjobs fraser coast

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

WARNING: Plumber's work may have led to contaminated water

WARNING: Plumber's work may have led to contaminated water

THIS is a warning by the Commissioner of the QBCC to the public under section 20J(1)(h) of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991.

LOOKING BACK: The 1942 mystery death at M'boro water tank

The historic water tank today.

It has been a landmark since 1940

We asked you to rate the Fraser Coast and you answered

We asked you to rate the Fraser Coast on a scale of 1-5 and tell us why you gave it that score.

"You don't realise just how good you have it until its gone."

8 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

Job hunting

There are multiple sales roles on the job market.

Local Partners

Free transport for mobility scooter users to Coast show

Those that need a little help getting around will be able to enjoy the upcoming Fraser Coast Show thanks to a free transport service organised by Ian Dinte.

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

DOUBTFUL: Rail campaigner Jeff Addison is doubtful a fast rail will happen. He now takes the bus, after commuting via rail for years.

Rail advocate says fast train for the Coast is "totally unrealistic"

Dance stars take the stage at M'boro eisteddfod

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school grades 10 -12 contemporary group. Aldridge State High dance troupe performing to Hallelujah - Hannah Gillespie amongst her fellow dancers.

Organisers say the event is growing every year.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (May 13-14)

Take a cruise this Mother's Day on the Spirit of Hervey Bay.

Our full list of things to do for the second weekend of May.

Event on this weekend to help mistreated horses

Hucknall Horse Rescue 's Skye Scott and Ainsley Murdoch-Pannier.

Money raised will go towards feed and vet bills.

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

AVRIL Lavigne is dead and has been replaced by a lookalike called Melissa — according to the internet.

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ROOM TO MOVE

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 1 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

BLUE CHIP LOCATION, DEVELOPERS DREAM !!!

490 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

House 12 6 6 Auction in...

Positioned in a major tourist area of Hervey Bay + zoned high density = the ideal development site! This DEVELOPMENT opportunity is currently operating as...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 $649,000

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

Lifestyle and Location

8/142-146 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms 2 way bathroom Pool area Gated Complex Close to Shopping Centres Please call for more information

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!