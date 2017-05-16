8 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

ARE you looking for employment on the Fraser Coast? Maybe one of these opportunities is for you.

Here are some jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast right now.

1. Sales and customer service officer

Steeline Roofin Spot is looking for a new team member for its Hervey Bay office. They're looking for an "enthusiastic, motivated, outgoing person." The job will be a mix of attending to clients and general office duties. Apply with a resume and cover letter to dportbury@steeline.com.au. Find out more about the role here.

2. Sales consultant

A role is available for an enthusiastic new home sales consultant to work at Dixon Homes Hervey Bay. Sales experience within the construction industry is preferred but training will be provided for the right candidate. Apply for the advertised role by emailing dario@dixonhomeshb.com.au.

3. Mechanic

A trade qualified mechanic is wanted to work with the Fraser Coast Regional Council. The successful applicant will join the council's fleet maintenance team based in Maryborough, primarily working on maintenance of council's vehicles and plant fleet. Apply and find out more at wewantyou.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

4. Warehouse shift coordinator

Hyne Timber has a vacancy for a shift coordinator to work out of their Tuan site. The leadership position will provide guidance to other employees, ensuring their safety, and striving for better overall performance. Go here to learn more about the job and how to apply.

5. Park manager

Ingenia Holidays Hervey Bay is looking for someone to manage the tourist accommodation in Torquay. The role will require the successful candidate to conduct weekly inspections of the site, manage the park's staff and collect outstanding payments. Someone with a background in tourism, property, sales, aged care or venue management is preferred. If this sounds like the opportunity that you've been looking for, find out more about the role here.

6. Assistant manager

Snooze Hervey Bay is looking for a confident and enthusiastic individual to join its team as an assistant manager. Tasks will include attending to customers, assisting the store manager, stock ordering, liaising with suppliers and training the team. The full-time role is looking for someone who must be available to work weekends, evenings and public holidays. Applications are asked to go through Snooze's online employment process. Find out more about the job here.

7. Journalist

The Fraser Coast Chronicle has a vacancy for a journalist to join its editorial team. Reporting daily on news in the community, this is an opportunity to launch a career in journalism. Applicants with qualifications and experience preferred. Find out more by emailing jordan.philp@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

8. Store manager

Bras n Things has an opportunity for a new store manager to take charge of its Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre location. Advertised as a maternity leave contract, the store manager will ensure smooth daily operation and help create a positive experience for customers. Apply here.