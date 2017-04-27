25°
8 jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast now

Annie Perets
| 27th Apr 2017 11:38 AM
IS GETTING job this year your goal for 2017, or are you looking for a change?

Here are eight jobs that are being advertised on the Fraser Coast right now.

FOOD SHOP EMPLOYEES

Junior and senior positions available at a fast food shop in Maryborough. The shop is looking for people with a friendly personality and strong communication skills. Training will be provided to successful applicants. Apply here.

AGED CARE MANAGER

A small aged care facility on the Fraser Coast is looking for a clinical manger/coordinator. Extensive experience in the aged care sector is asked of the successful applicant. Enquire about the role by calling Marie on 0450 043 010 or 02 8202 7544. Find out more here.

MENTAL HEALTH WORKER

Bridges Health and Community Care is hiring a case worker on their CREST prison program. The role will involve working with offenders and helping them transition back into the community. The "experienced professional" will be working some of the time at the Maryborough Correctional Centre. Applications close May 14. Find the job criteria here. 

COMMUNICATIONS ROLE

If you have an interest in business development and have a creative streak, then this could be the role for you. In this varied position titled marketing, design and communications assistant, the individual will be involved in the sales, customer service, product marketing, technical support and operations of the company. In the job ad, it is described as "junior level" opportunity. Travel between Hervey Bay and Gympie offices will be involved. Apply here.

PLUMBER

Guranteed Plumbing is on the lookout for a qualified plumber to join its team, to help in the growing demand of plumbing work. If this sounds like you, lean more about the position here.

EARLY LEARNING DIRECTOR

The Early Learning Centre director role has opened up at Fraser Coast Anglican College. The successful applicant will be responsible for the day to day operation of the centre, before and after school hours' care, and vacation care at the school. Apply before May 10.

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER

EPIC specialises in assisting people with a disability to actively participate in their community and is now hiring a disability support worker for their Hervey Bay office. The role would involve working alongside participants who have secured employment but need on-the-job support. Applications close May 5.

FRASER ISLAND TOUR GUIDE

Love adventure and sharing it with others? Then this could be the role for you. Fraser Island 4x4 Tagalong Fraser Dingo 4wd Adventures is looking for a tour guide.  It's a diverse role that requires attention to detail, problem solving skills, high level of customer service and a passion for the environment.   Find out more about this role and how to apply here.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcjobs fraser coast hervey bay maryborough

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!