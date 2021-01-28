Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chance to become a millionaire as Powerball jackpots to $8 million for the second time in 2021
Chance to become a millionaire as Powerball jackpots to $8 million for the second time in 2021
News

$8 million prize for lotto draw

28th Jan 2021 9:23 AM

A life-changing amount of money could be won by someone as Powerball's division one prize rises to $8 million for Thursday's draw.

The last time $8 million was up for grabs was earlier this month, but no one scored the prize and it climbed higher for the following week's draw.

Ally Ramsamy, The Lott spokeswoman, said the last time an $8 million Powerball prize was won was about a month ago, when a Wagga Wagga woman scored the entire prize on New Year's Eve.

"Could we be crowning our first $8 million Powerball winner of the year? Only time will tell," she said.

"For players wanting the chance to end the month as a multi-millionaire then we do have a few recommendations. Firstly, you do need to be in it for the chance to win it so make sure you have a ticket in your hand before the draw's close.

RELATED: 'Hot' and 'cold' Lotto numbers revealed

 

The last person to win $8 million was a Wagga Wagga woman. Picture: Supplied
The last person to win $8 million was a Wagga Wagga woman. Picture: Supplied

 

"Secondly, make sure you register your entry to a player card. If your numbers are drawn, you'll want to know you're a multi-millionaire as soon as possible. By registering your entry, your prize is secure and we can contact you with the winning news shortly after the draw."

The Wagga Wagga woman said she didn't sleep much after learning about her new millionaire status.

"I was with some friends after midnight, and I was just trying to find something in my bag. I saw my ticket and thought maybe the results were out," she said.

"I checked the ticket on the app but initially didn't how much I'd won. I had to get my friend to check. It's just unbelievable! All I know is my life is really going to change! It's a great way to start 2021."

 

Originally published as $8 million prize for lotto draw

More Stories

lotto money powerball wagering windfall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police discover loaded homemade pistol during car search

        Premium Content Police discover loaded homemade pistol during car search

        News The court heard police stopped a car with three people inside

        How security is being upgraded at Hervey Bay airport

        Premium Content How security is being upgraded at Hervey Bay airport

        News The technology is already in use at all Australian international terminals

        How smaller Coast towns will benefit from council meetings

        Premium Content How smaller Coast towns will benefit from council meetings

        Council News Residents in the region’s smaller towns will have more opportunities to connect...

        Man stopped for speeding, found to be driving unlicensed

        Premium Content Man stopped for speeding, found to be driving unlicensed

        News He told the court he had driven to get medication for his fiancee but he knew he...