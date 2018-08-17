8 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 18-19)
SATURDAY
Whale parade and concert
When: 2-8.30pm
Where: Charlton Esplanade
What: Floats will illuminate the Esplanade with lights, music and costumes in this Enchantment Under the Sea themed party. The enchanting and fun parade will start at 6pm.
Cost: Free entry
St Helens State School Family Field Day
When: 10am-2pm
Where: St Helens State School
What: Plenty of rides, games, activities and cultural displays at this family fun day in Maryborough.
Cost: Free entry, unlimited ride passed from $32
Glenwood Swap Meet and Car and Bike Show
When: Gates open 6.30am
Where: Glenwood Community Grounds, 13 Pepper Rd Glenwood
What: The 15th Swap Meet, with a car and bike show in Glenwood. Live entertainment, food and car and bike displays will feature through the morning.
Cost: Adult $5, children under 12 free
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Plenty of fresh food and entertainment at these weekend markets near the Urangan Pier.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Paddle Out For Whales
When: Noon-4pm
Where: Launching from Ernie Organ Park, Torquay
What: Bring your kayak or raft to celebrate whale conservation in Hervey Bay as part of the Ocean Festival. A minute's silence will be held to recognise the importance of the ocean and whales to the world.
Cost: Free, but register at eventbrite.com.au/e/ paddle-out-for-whales-2018- tickets
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Members free, public $5
ALL WEEKEND
Fraser Coast Expo
When: 8.30am-4pm
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds
What: Incorporating the Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4x4 and Fishing Expo, this is one of the region's largest and most successful commercial events. More than 200 local and regional businesses feature.
Cost: Adult $12, concession $10
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.
Cost: Free