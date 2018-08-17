8 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 18-19)

ON PARADE: The Hervey Bay Special School promotes recycling at last year's Whale Parade in Hervey Bay. Dozens more floats will line the Esplanade for this year's parade.

SATURDAY

Whale parade and concert

When: 2-8.30pm

Where: Charlton Esplanade

What: Floats will illuminate the Esplanade with lights, music and costumes in this Enchantment Under the Sea themed party. The enchanting and fun parade will start at 6pm.

Cost: Free entry

St Helens State School Family Field Day

When: 10am-2pm

Where: St Helens State School

What: Plenty of rides, games, activities and cultural displays at this family fun day in Maryborough.

Cost: Free entry, unlimited ride passed from $32

Glenwood Swap Meet and Car and Bike Show

When: Gates open 6.30am

Where: Glenwood Community Grounds, 13 Pepper Rd Glenwood

What: The 15th Swap Meet, with a car and bike show in Glenwood. Live entertainment, food and car and bike displays will feature through the morning.

Cost: Adult $5, children under 12 free

Urangan Pier Markets

Pier Park Family Markets-The Hendry family, Laurie, Katrina and Layla from Pialba perusing the popular bi-monthly markets at Urangan. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Plenty of fresh food and entertainment at these weekend markets near the Urangan Pier.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Paddle Out For Whales

Paddle out for the Whales, Hervey Bay - Valerie Horton

When: Noon-4pm

Where: Launching from Ernie Organ Park, Torquay

What: Bring your kayak or raft to celebrate whale conservation in Hervey Bay as part of the Ocean Festival. A minute's silence will be held to recognise the importance of the ocean and whales to the world.

Cost: Free, but register at eventbrite.com.au/e/ paddle-out-for-whales-2018- tickets

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Members free, public $5

ALL WEEKEND

Fraser Coast Expo

When: 8.30am-4pm

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

What: Incorporating the Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4x4 and Fishing Expo, this is one of the region's largest and most successful commercial events. More than 200 local and regional businesses feature.

Cost: Adult $12, concession $10

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.

Cost: Free