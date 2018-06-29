8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this June-July weekend

COUNTRY MUSIC BONANZA: Shannon Noll will be one of the headline acts in the the Bay to Bush, the latest music festival on the Fraser Coast.

TODAY

Colourburst Challenge

When: Junior event 10.30am, main event 1.30pm

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Join the fun on Seafront Oval for a part colour run, part bootcamp and part dance party through Saturday.

Cost: Running spots closed, but patrons can enter for free

Bush to Bay music festival

When: 12pm-10pm

Where: Bay Central Tavern

What: Headlined by Kasey Chambers and Shannon Noll, this music festival brings some of the best country music to Hervey Bay. The event will showcase regions culinary talents with plenty on offer by way of local and craft beers and famous seafood.

Cost: Tickets from $75 at the gate.

Mary Poppins Happy Ever After

When: Performances at 1pm and 7pm

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

What: A panto musical production about the return of Mary Poppins.

Cost: Adults $35, Friends of the Brolga $30, pensioners/seniors $30, children 12 and under $22, family (two adults, two children) $100, group of 10 or more $30 each.

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

TOMORROW

Sunday Riverside

When: From 3-6pm.

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

What: Bring a picnic blanket, friends and family and enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river listening to free live music by Dogwood Crossing and a supporting act. Lawn games and children's activities. Food stall on site for meals. Full bar facilities - no BYO alcohol.

Cost: Free entry.

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and contunues until 10pm.

Cost: Free entry

Hervey Bay Bird Sale

When: From 9am

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

What: The Hervey Bay Bird Club Inc will be hosting their annual bird sale in the main hall. Thousands of birds will be on sale.

Cost: Adults $2, children under 14 free

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free