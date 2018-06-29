8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this June-July weekend
TODAY
Colourburst Challenge
When: Junior event 10.30am, main event 1.30pm
Where: Seafront Oval
What: Join the fun on Seafront Oval for a part colour run, part bootcamp and part dance party through Saturday.
Cost: Running spots closed, but patrons can enter for free
Bush to Bay music festival
When: 12pm-10pm
Where: Bay Central Tavern
What: Headlined by Kasey Chambers and Shannon Noll, this music festival brings some of the best country music to Hervey Bay. The event will showcase regions culinary talents with plenty on offer by way of local and craft beers and famous seafood.
Cost: Tickets from $75 at the gate.
Mary Poppins Happy Ever After
When: Performances at 1pm and 7pm
Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough
What: A panto musical production about the return of Mary Poppins.
Cost: Adults $35, Friends of the Brolga $30, pensioners/seniors $30, children 12 and under $22, family (two adults, two children) $100, group of 10 or more $30 each.
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
TOMORROW
Sunday Riverside
When: From 3-6pm.
Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough
What: Bring a picnic blanket, friends and family and enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river listening to free live music by Dogwood Crossing and a supporting act. Lawn games and children's activities. Food stall on site for meals. Full bar facilities - no BYO alcohol.
Cost: Free entry.
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St theatre
What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and contunues until 10pm.
Cost: Free entry
Hervey Bay Bird Sale
When: From 9am
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds
What: The Hervey Bay Bird Club Inc will be hosting their annual bird sale in the main hall. Thousands of birds will be on sale.
Cost: Adults $2, children under 14 free
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free