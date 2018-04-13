Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekeend (April 13-14)
Saturday
Jock Butterfield Memorial Day Carnival
When: From 8.30am
Where: Torbanlea Sports Grounds
What: Hundreds of juniors are expected to descend upon Torbanlea for the annual rugby league memorial carnival. Dozens of teams from across Queensland are expected to take part.
Cost: $2 per adult
Gundy Pub Pig Races
When: Noon, races from 2pm
Where: Gundy Pub, Gundiah
What: Pigs will fly at this weekend's races, with the animals racing a 100m course at the pub. Toad races, raffles, live entertainment and camping onsite.
Cost: Free entry
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Welcome to the Burra
When: 11am
Where: Elizabeth Rose Park Gardens, Maryborough
What: A monthly community event that enables new residents to feel welcome in the region. An information hub, activities for the ageing and young and support services will feature.
Cost: Free attendance, $1 for sausage sizzle and drinks
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St theatre
What: The Country, Rock and Blues Club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.
Cost: Free entry
All Weekend
Bay Break
When: 2pm Saturday (bike, run, walk events), 7am Sunday (triathlon)
Where: Urangan Pier
What: Fitness enthusiasts rejoice, the region's premier triathlon event has returned for another year. Registration will be held from 11am-2pm on Saturday at the Bayswater Hotel and 5am-6.15am on Sunday at the Pier Park.
Cost: From $7.50 to $55 for entries.
Maryborough Speedway
When:Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Get ready for a night of high-octane action with the National Production Sedan Title at the heritage city's premier race track. Junior sedans, street stocks, formula 500s and modified sedans also to feature.
Cost: Adults $30, pensioners and students $25, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two students) $90
Hudsons Circus
When: From 11am
Where: Seafront Oval
What: Enjoy the last weekend of the circus visiting town, with amazing trapeze acts and stunning animals you won't often see.
Cost: From $15 to $57 per person