Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FITNESS FRENZY: Bay Break is on this weekend from 2pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday with hundreds in attendance.
FITNESS FRENZY: Bay Break is on this weekend from 2pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday with hundreds in attendance. Valerie Horton
News

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekeend (April 13-14)

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Apr 2018 4:00 PM

Saturday

Jock Butterfield Memorial Junior Rugby League Carnival - U/12 Seagulls green V. Burrum Miners. Harry Armstrong (Seagulls) sprints for the line.
Jock Butterfield Memorial Junior Rugby League Carnival - U/12 Seagulls green V. Burrum Miners. Harry Armstrong (Seagulls) sprints for the line. Alistair Brightman

Jock Butterfield Memorial Day Carnival

When: From 8.30am

Where: Torbanlea Sports Grounds

What: Hundreds of juniors are expected to descend upon Torbanlea for the annual rugby league memorial carnival. Dozens of teams from across Queensland are expected to take part.

Cost: $2 per adult

Gundy Pub Pig Races

When: Noon, races from 2pm

Where: Gundy Pub, Gundiah

What: Pigs will fly at this weekend's races, with the animals racing a 100m course at the pub. Toad races, raffles, live entertainment and camping onsite.

Cost: Free entry

Pier Park Community Markets are on every Saturday 7am-1pm in Urangan.
Pier Park Community Markets are on every Saturday 7am-1pm in Urangan. Jocelyn Watts

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

Sunday

Welcome to the Burra

When: 11am

Where: Elizabeth Rose Park Gardens, Maryborough

What: A monthly community event that enables new residents to feel welcome in the region. An information hub, activities for the ageing and young and support services will feature.

 Cost: Free attendance, $1 for sausage sizzle and drinks

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: The Country, Rock and Blues Club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.

Cost: Free entry

All Weekend

Bay Break

When: 2pm Saturday (bike, run, walk events), 7am Sunday (triathlon)

Where: Urangan Pier

What: Fitness enthusiasts rejoice, the region's premier triathlon event has returned for another year. Registration will be held from 11am-2pm on Saturday at the Bayswater Hotel and 5am-6.15am on Sunday at the Pier Park.

Cost: From $7.50 to $55 for entries.

 

Production sedans
Production sedans Valerie Horton

Maryborough Speedway

When:Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Get ready for a night of high-octane action with the National Production Sedan Title at the heritage city's premier race track. Junior sedans, street stocks, formula 500s and modified sedans also to feature.

Cost: Adults $30, pensioners and students $25, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two students) $90

The animals of the Hudsons Circus are enjoying their seaside time, at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval. Llamas and camels are part the show stoppers.
The animals of the Hudsons Circus are enjoying their seaside time, at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval. Llamas and camels are part the show stoppers. Valerie Horton

Hudsons Circus

When: From 11am

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Enjoy the last weekend of the circus visiting town, with amazing trapeze acts and stunning animals you won't often see.

Cost: From $15 to $57 per person

Related Items

Show More
fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Runners to replicate symbolic Games moment at Parkrun

    Runners to replicate symbolic Games moment at Parkrun

    News With about 320 regular attendees, there could be quite the line-up near the Urangan Pier.

    • 13th Apr 2018 6:27 PM
    One Nation leader calls for by-election to be cancelled

    One Nation leader calls for by-election to be cancelled

    News The Qld party leader has issued a statement on the by-election.

    Man commits one of the 'silliest offences'

    Man commits one of the 'silliest offences'

    News The court heard Edwards was single with one child.

    Young mum told meth 'destroys people and destroys lives'

    Young mum told meth 'destroys people and destroys lives'

    News In February a search warrant was executed at Furber’s home.

    Local Partners