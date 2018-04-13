Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekeend (April 13-14)

FITNESS FRENZY: Bay Break is on this weekend from 2pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday with hundreds in attendance.

Saturday

Jock Butterfield Memorial Junior Rugby League Carnival - U/12 Seagulls green V. Burrum Miners. Harry Armstrong (Seagulls) sprints for the line. Alistair Brightman

Jock Butterfield Memorial Day Carnival

When: From 8.30am

Where: Torbanlea Sports Grounds

What: Hundreds of juniors are expected to descend upon Torbanlea for the annual rugby league memorial carnival. Dozens of teams from across Queensland are expected to take part.

Cost: $2 per adult

Gundy Pub Pig Races

When: Noon, races from 2pm

Where: Gundy Pub, Gundiah

What: Pigs will fly at this weekend's races, with the animals racing a 100m course at the pub. Toad races, raffles, live entertainment and camping onsite.

Cost: Free entry

Pier Park Community Markets are on every Saturday 7am-1pm in Urangan. Jocelyn Watts

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

Sunday

Welcome to the Burra

When: 11am

Where: Elizabeth Rose Park Gardens, Maryborough

What: A monthly community event that enables new residents to feel welcome in the region. An information hub, activities for the ageing and young and support services will feature.

Cost: Free attendance, $1 for sausage sizzle and drinks

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: The Country, Rock and Blues Club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.

Cost: Free entry

All Weekend

Bay Break

When: 2pm Saturday (bike, run, walk events), 7am Sunday (triathlon)

Where: Urangan Pier

What: Fitness enthusiasts rejoice, the region's premier triathlon event has returned for another year. Registration will be held from 11am-2pm on Saturday at the Bayswater Hotel and 5am-6.15am on Sunday at the Pier Park.

Cost: From $7.50 to $55 for entries.

Production sedans Valerie Horton

Maryborough Speedway

When:Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Get ready for a night of high-octane action with the National Production Sedan Title at the heritage city's premier race track. Junior sedans, street stocks, formula 500s and modified sedans also to feature.

Cost: Adults $30, pensioners and students $25, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two students) $90

The animals of the Hudsons Circus are enjoying their seaside time, at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval. Llamas and camels are part the show stoppers. Valerie Horton

Hudsons Circus

When: From 11am

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Enjoy the last weekend of the circus visiting town, with amazing trapeze acts and stunning animals you won't often see.

Cost: From $15 to $57 per person