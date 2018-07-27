8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (July 28-29)

SATURDAY

Commando visits

Where: Milon Premium Health Club at 230 Adelaide St, Maryborough

When: 11am-2pm

What: Steve Willis, better known as Commando Steve, will attend the opening of Maryborough's Milon Premium Health Club.

Cost: Free entry, and can sign up to the gym for $0 joining fee during the event.

Bauple markets

Where: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Road, Bauple

When: From 7am-noon

What: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut. For more information, call 49783584.

Cost: Free entry

Laughter Club

Where: Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club at 28Totness St, Torquay

When: Starts at 10am.

What: Come and join the happiest exercise program available.

Cost: $4, which includes light refreshments. For information, call Karen on 0408969404.

Zumba kids

Where: Gilly's Place, 168A Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

What: JOIN Dee for Zumba kids.

When: Starts at 10am.

Cost: $5 for children aged two to 13 years.For information, phone 0401866077.

SUNDAY

National Tree Day

Where: Council Reserve on Doolong Road, opposite Baycrest RSL Care

When: From 9am-1pm

What: Come help plant trees to increase our region's biodiversity as part of the national event.

Cost: Free

Ability Ball

Where: Beach House Hotel in Scarness

When: 6pm-11pm

What: Organised by Community Lifestyle Support, come along to the Fraser Coast Ability Ball. Dress up and dance the night away with great food, music and company. Have your photo taken with stars from the popular television show, Home and Away.

Cost: $75 per person, $55 for companion

Sunday in the Park

Where: Queens Park Maryborough.

When: From 9am.

What: MELSA Maryborough will be holding the monthly Sunday In The Park. In addition to the rides on the miniature trains, there will be jumping castle, face painting, gelato ice cream and Pedals coffee.

Cost: Riding the miniature trains costs $2.

ALL WEEKEND

Childers Festival

Where: Childers

When: Festivities kick off on today from 2pm. The main festival day is on tomorrow, on 9am-3.30pm.

What: The Childers Festival is an event so good it stops the Bruce Hwy. The festival transforms the highway into a gigantic food, market stall and entertainment hub, all staged between the heritage listed buildings and leopard tree lined streets of Childers.

Cost: Free admission.