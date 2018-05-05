8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (May 5-6)

PUB FEST TIME: This year's theme is circus and the colour blue. Pictured on a previvous year are the Robin Hoods, Nicole Harris (left), Kandi Gees, Jess Larner, Brittiany Raines and Jaida-Lee Young-Swanson from Maryborough.

ALL WEEKEND

Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open 1pm for a 4pm start

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Get ready for a weekend of high-octane action with the Queensland Modified Sedan Title, supported by national 4s, street stock and junior sedans.

Cost: Adult $30, pensioners and students $25, children under 12 free and family pass (two adults and two children) $90

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.

Cost: Free

May in the Wide Bay

When: 9am-1pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: Pialba State Primary School

What: Hot rods, classic cars and vintage motorbikes will be shining in full splendour at this show and shine hosted by the Wide Bay Rodders club. Main event Sunday.

Cost: Gold coin entry. $5 for show cars and bikes, gold coin for passengers

Maryborough Heritage

Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

SATURDAY

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

World's Greatest Pubfest 2018

When: Noon-8pm, judging from 11am-1.30pm

Where: Maryborough

What: Join the Fraser Coast in celebrating the themes circus and the colour blue at Maryborough's pubs. Don't forget to bring your crawl card and ID to gain entry. See worldsgreatestpubfest.com.au for a full list of pubs participating in the event.

Cost: $5 for crawl cards

Jake's Memory

Ride and Drive

When: 7am-4pm

Where: Glendyne Education and Training Centre

What: A memorial drive from the Urangan Pier for family and friends of a young driver, rider and passenger who lost their lives on our roads.

Cost: $5 entry for adults and children over 13, $2 for entry into vehicle-related challenges

Sunday in the Park

When: 8am-2pm

Where: Scarness Park, Hervey Bay

What: Join in this monthly celebration with entertainment, a barbecue and markets.

Cost: Free entry