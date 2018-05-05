8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (May 5-6)
ALL WEEKEND
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm for a 4pm start
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Get ready for a weekend of high-octane action with the Queensland Modified Sedan Title, supported by national 4s, street stock and junior sedans.
Cost: Adult $30, pensioners and students $25, children under 12 free and family pass (two adults and two children) $90
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.
Cost: Free
May in the Wide Bay
When: 9am-1pm on Saturday and Sunday
Where: Pialba State Primary School
What: Hot rods, classic cars and vintage motorbikes will be shining in full splendour at this show and shine hosted by the Wide Bay Rodders club. Main event Sunday.
Cost: Gold coin entry. $5 for show cars and bikes, gold coin for passengers
Maryborough Heritage
Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
SATURDAY
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
World's Greatest Pubfest 2018
When: Noon-8pm, judging from 11am-1.30pm
Where: Maryborough
What: Join the Fraser Coast in celebrating the themes circus and the colour blue at Maryborough's pubs. Don't forget to bring your crawl card and ID to gain entry. See worldsgreatestpubfest.com.au for a full list of pubs participating in the event.
Cost: $5 for crawl cards
Jake's Memory
Ride and Drive
When: 7am-4pm
Where: Glendyne Education and Training Centre
What: A memorial drive from the Urangan Pier for family and friends of a young driver, rider and passenger who lost their lives on our roads.
Cost: $5 entry for adults and children over 13, $2 for entry into vehicle-related challenges
Sunday in the Park
When: 8am-2pm
Where: Scarness Park, Hervey Bay
What: Join in this monthly celebration with entertainment, a barbecue and markets.
Cost: Free entry