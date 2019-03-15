8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 15-16)

GO HARDER: Lewis Lisle and Jackson Bryan during the Tuff Dunga course in 2017. This year's event will be held at the Susan River Homestead.

GO HARDER: Lewis Lisle and Jackson Bryan during the Tuff Dunga course in 2017. This year's event will be held at the Susan River Homestead. Alistair Brightman

TODAY

Rotary Book Sale

When:

From 8am

Where:

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St Pialba

What:

Thousands of books, magazines, puzzles, DVDs, CDs and toys up for grabs at this Rotary-run event. You won't find a price tag higher than $1.

Cost:

Free entry

ASA Queensland State Titles

When:

From 11am

Where:

Rock Off Hervey Bay

What:

The state scooter titles have arrived, bringing some of the best riders from across Queensland to score a place in the national competition in April.

Cost:

Free entry. Competition registration $20 for all age groups, $50 for pro group.

Urangan Pier Markets

When:

7am-1pm

Where:

Pier Park, Urangan

What:

Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost:

Free

TOMORROW

Tuff Dunga 2019

When:

7.30am-noon

Where:

Susan River Homestead

What:

Get down and dirty this St Patrick's Day with the Tuff Dunga obstacle course event for Rally for a Cause. 5km and 10km challenges available. Come dressed in green or your favourite leprechaun outfit.

Cost:

10km run: Adults $50, children $25, family (two adults, two children) $100. 5km run: adults $30, children $15, family $60.

WetSide Light Show Spectacular

When:

7pm-7.30pm

Where:

WetSide Water Park

What:

Enjoy this spectacular light show at Hervey Bay's premier water play park. Bring along a camp chair to sit and watch from the main deck with the fig tree.

Cost: Free

Social Walk

When:

From 9am

Where:

All-Abilities Park, Pialba

What:

An affordable one hour session with the Fraser Coast Dog Training group to help your dog socialise in a controlled environment and have fun with other like-minded people. Spots in the walk can be booked on the group's Facebook page.

Cost:

$10

ALL WEEKEND

Notorious Tours

When:

9am-3pm

Where:

Hervey Bay Boat Club

What:

The only sailing caravel in the southern hemisphere will dock near the Boat Club for tours this weekend. The ship will return on March 22-24.

Cost:

Adults $5 (15 years and older), children $2 (ages 2-14), infants free of charge.

Bunnings Kids Workshops

When:

10am-11am

Where:

Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops such as canvas art and woodwork. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.

Cost:

Free