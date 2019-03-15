8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 15-16)
TODAY
Rotary Book Sale
When:
From 8am
Where:
Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St Pialba
What:
Thousands of books, magazines, puzzles, DVDs, CDs and toys up for grabs at this Rotary-run event. You won't find a price tag higher than $1.
Cost:
Free entry
ASA Queensland State Titles
When:
From 11am
Where:
Rock Off Hervey Bay
What:
The state scooter titles have arrived, bringing some of the best riders from across Queensland to score a place in the national competition in April.
Cost:
Free entry. Competition registration $20 for all age groups, $50 for pro group.
Urangan Pier Markets
When:
7am-1pm
Where:
Pier Park, Urangan
What:
Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost:
Free
TOMORROW
Tuff Dunga 2019
When:
7.30am-noon
Where:
Susan River Homestead
What:
Get down and dirty this St Patrick's Day with the Tuff Dunga obstacle course event for Rally for a Cause. 5km and 10km challenges available. Come dressed in green or your favourite leprechaun outfit.
Cost:
10km run: Adults $50, children $25, family (two adults, two children) $100. 5km run: adults $30, children $15, family $60.
WetSide Light Show Spectacular
When:
7pm-7.30pm
Where:
WetSide Water Park
What:
Enjoy this spectacular light show at Hervey Bay's premier water play park. Bring along a camp chair to sit and watch from the main deck with the fig tree.
Cost: Free
Social Walk
When:
From 9am
Where:
All-Abilities Park, Pialba
What:
An affordable one hour session with the Fraser Coast Dog Training group to help your dog socialise in a controlled environment and have fun with other like-minded people. Spots in the walk can be booked on the group's Facebook page.
Cost:
$10
ALL WEEKEND
Notorious Tours
When:
9am-3pm
Where:
Hervey Bay Boat Club
What:
The only sailing caravel in the southern hemisphere will dock near the Boat Club for tours this weekend. The ship will return on March 22-24.
Cost:
Adults $5 (15 years and older), children $2 (ages 2-14), infants free of charge.
Bunnings Kids Workshops
When:
10am-11am
Where:
Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops such as canvas art and woodwork. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.
Cost:
Free